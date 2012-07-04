Container City
Syrian refugee children play at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian refugee boy rides a bicycle at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian refugee boy walks at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian refugee man looks out of a window at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY IMMIGRATION)
A Syrian refugee family watches television at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian refugees stroll at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A window, broken by a stray bullet from clashes between the Syrian army and the rebels on Monday, is seen at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugee Ali (C) from Syrian city of Jisr al-Shughur and his family are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his family are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee is shaved by another refugee who is serving as a barber in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian stands next to vegetables for sale in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his mother are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The letters on a container read "Freedom Square" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugees surround a bunk bed used to sell goods at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee girl eats in front of her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee sells goods displayed on a bunk bed at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee fries falafels to sell at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugees walk through a main road at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The national flags of Turkey and Syria and a Syrian freedom flag flutter over the Oncupinar Border Gates at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian refugee children look on at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee women watches from her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The letters on a container read "Conqueror of Assad Street" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas