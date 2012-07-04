版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 5日 星期四 03:06 BJT

Container City

<p>Syrian refugee children play at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Syrian refugee children play at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupmore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

Syrian refugee children play at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
1 / 25
<p>General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis more

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
2 / 25
<p>General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis more

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
3 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian more

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
4 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee boy rides a bicycle at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A Syrian refugee boy rides a bicycle at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border more

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

A Syrian refugee boy rides a bicycle at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
5 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee boy walks at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A Syrian refugee boy walks at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinmore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

A Syrian refugee boy walks at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
6 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee man looks out of a window at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY IMMIGRATION)</p>

A Syrian refugee man looks out of a window at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian bmore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

A Syrian refugee man looks out of a window at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY IMMIGRATION)

Close
7 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee family watches television at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A Syrian refugee family watches television at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian bmore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

A Syrian refugee family watches television at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
8 / 25
<p>Syrian refugees stroll at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Syrian refugees stroll at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar imore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

Syrian refugees stroll at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
9 / 25
<p>A window, broken by a stray bullet from clashes between the Syrian army and the rebels on Monday, is seen at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A window, broken by a stray bullet from clashes between the Syrian army and the rebels on Monday, is seen amore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

A window, broken by a stray bullet from clashes between the Syrian army and the rebels on Monday, is seen at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
10 / 25
<p>Syrian refugee Ali (C) from Syrian city of Jisr al-Shughur and his family are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Syrian refugee Ali (C) from Syrian city of Jisr al-Shughur and his family are seen in their container at a more

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

Syrian refugee Ali (C) from Syrian city of Jisr al-Shughur and his family are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
11 / 25
<p>Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his family are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his family amore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his family are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
12 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee is shaved by another refugee who is serving as a barber in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian refugee is shaved by another refugee who is serving as a barber in a space between containers at amore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

A Syrian refugee is shaved by another refugee who is serving as a barber in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
13 / 25
<p>A Syrian stands next to vegetables for sale in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian stands next to vegetables for sale in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Containemore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

A Syrian stands next to vegetables for sale in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
14 / 25
<p>Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his mother are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his mother amore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his mother are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
15 / 25
<p>The letters on a container read "Freedom Square" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

The letters on a container read "Freedom Square" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province omore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

The letters on a container read "Freedom Square" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
16 / 25
<p>Syrian refugees surround a bunk bed used to sell goods at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Syrian refugees surround a bunk bed used to sell goods at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the provmore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

Syrian refugees surround a bunk bed used to sell goods at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
17 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee girl eats in front of her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian refugee girl eats in front of her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the provinmore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

A Syrian refugee girl eats in front of her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
18 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee sells goods displayed on a bunk bed at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian refugee sells goods displayed on a bunk bed at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the provinmore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

A Syrian refugee sells goods displayed on a bunk bed at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
19 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee fries falafels to sell at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian refugee fries falafels to sell at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis Amore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

A Syrian refugee fries falafels to sell at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
20 / 25
<p>Syrian refugees walk through a main road at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Syrian refugees walk through a main road at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis more

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

Syrian refugees walk through a main road at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
21 / 25
<p>The national flags of Turkey and Syria and a Syrian freedom flag flutter over the Oncupinar Border Gates at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

The national flags of Turkey and Syria and a Syrian freedom flag flutter over the Oncupinar Border Gates atmore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

The national flags of Turkey and Syria and a Syrian freedom flag flutter over the Oncupinar Border Gates at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
22 / 25
<p>Syrian refugee children look on at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Syrian refugee children look on at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13,more

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

Syrian refugee children look on at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
23 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee women watches from her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian refugee women watches from her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province more

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

A Syrian refugee women watches from her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
24 / 25
<p>The letters on a container read "Conqueror of Assad Street" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

The letters on a container read "Conqueror of Assad Street" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in themore

2012年 7月 5日 星期四

The letters on a container read "Conqueror of Assad Street" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Therapy dogs

Therapy dogs

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐