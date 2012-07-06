Israel's ultra-Orthodox
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rests in his room at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Imore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rests in his room at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a morning prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jemore
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a morning prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Haim Kreus, 6, hangs a decoration on the wall during his family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jemore
Haim Kreus, 6, hangs a decoration on the wall during his family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Esther Kreus (R), 13, twirls her brother's side-locks during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbamore
Esther Kreus (R), 13, twirls her brother's side-locks during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. The Kreus family are a member of Neturei Karta, a fringe ultra-Orthodox movement within the anti-Zionist bloc. The ultra-Orthodox Jews have gone from being a tiny minority in Israel's mostly secular society to its fastest-growing sector, now about 10 percent of the 7.8 million population. They are exempt from military duty in Israel but draft deferments and state subsidies for the ultra-Orthodox have become a divisive political issue in Israel, where the government must decide a new law by August to ensure more of them do military service. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Shmuel Kreus (L), 5, dresses during his family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shemore
Shmuel Kreus (L), 5, dresses during his family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Esther Kreus, 13, exits a basement during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mmore
Esther Kreus, 13, exits a basement during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Esther Kreus, 13, carries her youngest sister, Hava, during their family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbmore
Esther Kreus, 13, carries her youngest sister, Hava, during their family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Rachel Kreus (L) speaks with her husband Yoel during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jemore
Rachel Kreus (L) speaks with her husband Yoel during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Esther Kreus, 13, peels potatoes during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Meamore
Esther Kreus, 13, peels potatoes during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012.REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Children from the Kreus family play during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's more
Children from the Kreus family play during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Rachel Kreus (R) kneads dough for traditional Jewish bread during her family's preparations for the Jewish more
Rachel Kreus (R) kneads dough for traditional Jewish bread during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys listen to their teacher at a kindergarten in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhoomore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys listen to their teacher at a kindergarten in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths take part in a lesson at a boys school in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhoodmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths take part in a lesson at a boys school in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish shop assistant looks at customers in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish shop assistant looks at customers in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man studies at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel Julymore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man studies at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man sleeps as others study at a Yeshiva, a Jewish seminary, in Jerusalem's Mea Shemore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man sleeps as others study at a Yeshiva, a Jewish seminary, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
下一个
Hot dog warriors
A look at the stars of competitive eating as they square off in the premiere professional food challenge, Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog competition at...
Space odysseys
From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.
Container City
Authorities have built a refugee camp named “Container City” on the Turkish-Syrian border, for families fleeing violence in Syria.
Therapy dogs
A look at the canines who help provide support and stress relief to people in need.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.