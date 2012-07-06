版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 7日 星期六 01:00 BJT

Face-masked swimmers

<p>Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore as youths walk past them during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass production and is on sale at local swimwear stores. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore as youths walk past them during their visit to a beach in Qinmore

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore as youths walk past them during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass production and is on sale at local swimwear stores. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
1 / 10
<p>Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province Jmore

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
2 / 10
<p>Women, wearing nylon masks, walk towards the sea during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Women, wearing nylon masks, walk towards the sea during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong provincmore

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Women, wearing nylon masks, walk towards the sea during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
3 / 10
<p>Women, wearing nylon masks, swim in the water during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Women, wearing nylon masks, swim in the water during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province Jmore

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

Women, wearing nylon masks, swim in the water during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
4 / 10
<p>A woman, wearing a nylon mask, smiles as she rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, smiles as she rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shamore

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, smiles as she rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
5 / 10
<p>A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach inmore

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
6 / 10
<p>A woman, wearing a nylon mask, sits on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, sits on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province more

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, sits on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
7 / 10
<p>A woman, wearing a nylon mask, creates a circle in the sand as she lies down during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, creates a circle in the sand as she lies down during her visit to a beach inmore

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, creates a circle in the sand as she lies down during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
8 / 10
<p>A woman, wearing a nylon mask, rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong provincemore

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
9 / 10
<p>A woman, wearing a nylon mask, walks on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, walks on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong provincemore

2012年 7月 7日 星期六

A woman, wearing a nylon mask, walks on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Hot and hotter summer

Hot and hotter summer

下一个

Hot and hotter summer

Hot and hotter summer

A look at the many ways people are staying cool from a relentless heat wave hitting the eastern U.S.

2012年 7月 7日
Israel's ultra-Orthodox

Israel's ultra-Orthodox

The ultra-Orthodox Jews have gone from being a tiny minority in Israel's mostly secular society to its fastest-growing sector, now about 10 percent of the 7.8...

2012年 7月 6日
Hot dog warriors

Hot dog warriors

A look at the stars of competitive eating as they square off in the premiere professional food challenge, Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog competition at...

2012年 7月 5日
Space odysseys

Space odysseys

From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.

2012年 7月 5日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐