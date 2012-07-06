Face-masked swimmers
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore as youths walk past them during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass production and is on sale at local swimwear stores. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women, wearing nylon masks, walk towards the sea during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women, wearing nylon masks, swim in the water during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, smiles as she rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, sits on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, creates a circle in the sand as she lies down during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, walks on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
