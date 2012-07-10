Farnborough Airshow
An F18 fighter jet performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Korean T50B supersonic advanced trainer jet, flown by the Black Eagles, performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Spectators watch as an MV-22 performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Vulcan bomber performs a test flight ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Women wear ponchos in the rain at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Boeing 787 performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An air stewardess for Qatar Airways poses in the economy class cabin of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Typhoon jet performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Blades air display team perform at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Gulfstream G550 jet comes in to land behind a Bombardier CRJ900 jet ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A U.S. airforce Globemaster3 C-17A is manoeuvred onto its stand ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An Airbus A380 lands after performing a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner, owned by Qatar Airways, performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An Airbus A400M airlifter is seen ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Pilatus DC-21 (R) comes into land over a Pilatus PC-12 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Workers take a break near a stand of air planes ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Russian Yak130 comes into land ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Russian Yak130 is pictured during preparation ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An Airbus A380, owned by Malaysia Airlines, lands behind a Boeing 787, owned by Qatar Airways, ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A worker sweeps in front of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) is shown around an Airbus A400M airlifter by chief test pilot Edward Strongman at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Phil Russell prepares signage for the Eclipse 550 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 in Aeroflot livery comes to land ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The crew of a Boeing C-17 military transport plane watch as an Airbus A380 performs a demonstration flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Pilots prepare to disembark a Pilatus DC-21 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012.
