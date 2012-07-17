版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 17日 星期二 08:10 BJT

100 years of Calgary's Stampede

<p>Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas loses his hat as he rides the horse Hurricane Terry in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas loses his hat as he rides the horse Hurricane Terry in the bareback event dmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Wes Stevenson of Lubbock, Texas loses his hat as he rides the horse Hurricane Terry in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
1 / 35
<p>Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta wrestles a steer in the Steer Wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta wrestles a steer in the Steer Wrestling event during the 100th anniversarmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Tanner Milan of Cochrane, Alberta wrestles a steer in the Steer Wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
2 / 35
<p>Jerome Schneeberger of Ponca City, Oklahoma, tosses a calf in the Tie-Down roping event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Jerome Schneeberger of Ponca City, Oklahoma, tosses a calf in the Tie-Down roping event during the 100th anmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Jerome Schneeberger of Ponca City, Oklahoma, tosses a calf in the Tie-Down roping event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
3 / 35
<p>Cody DeMoss of Heflin, Louisiana rides the horse Sergeant Whitney in the Saddle Bronc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Cody DeMoss of Heflin, Louisiana rides the horse Sergeant Whitney in the Saddle Bronc event during the 100tmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Cody DeMoss of Heflin, Louisiana rides the horse Sergeant Whitney in the Saddle Bronc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
4 / 35
<p>Ty Pozzobon of Merritt, British Columbia, gets tossed by the bull Smoke And A Pancake in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Ty Pozzobon of Merritt, British Columbia, gets tossed by the bull Smoke And A Pancake in the Bull Riding evmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Ty Pozzobon of Merritt, British Columbia, gets tossed by the bull Smoke And A Pancake in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
5 / 35
<p>Jacob O'Mara of Prairieville, Louisiana gets thrown off the bull Zen Master in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Jacob O'Mara of Prairieville, Louisiana gets thrown off the bull Zen Master in the Bull Riding event duringmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Jacob O'Mara of Prairieville, Louisiana gets thrown off the bull Zen Master in the Bull Riding event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
6 / 35
<p>Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Louisiana flies off the horse Get Smart after he won the Saddle Bronc event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Louisiana flies off the horse Get Smart after he won the Saddle Bronc event and $1more

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Louisiana flies off the horse Get Smart after he won the Saddle Bronc event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
7 / 35
<p>Chad Besplug (L) of Claresholm, Alberta gets tackled by rodeo bullfighters after he rode the bull Kiss This to win the Bull Riding event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Chad Besplug (L) of Claresholm, Alberta gets tackled by rodeo bullfighters after he rode the bull Kiss Thismore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Chad Besplug (L) of Claresholm, Alberta gets tackled by rodeo bullfighters after he rode the bull Kiss This to win the Bull Riding event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
8 / 35
<p>Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah dives into the mud after he won the Bareback event on the horse Nelly Kelly to win $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah dives into the mud after he won the Bareback event on the horse Nelly Kellymore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah dives into the mud after he won the Bareback event on the horse Nelly Kelly to win $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
9 / 35
<p>Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah hits the ground after his ride and being thrown from the horse Alley Trail during the elimination round of the Bareback event at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. Feild went on to win the final event. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah hits the ground after his ride and being thrown from the horse Alley Trail more

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Kaycee Feild of Elk Ridge, Utah hits the ground after his ride and being thrown from the horse Alley Trail during the elimination round of the Bareback event at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta July 15, 2012. Feild went on to win the final event. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
10 / 35
<p>Jamie Laboucane (R) of GE Oil &amp; Gas Artificial Lifts races Obrey Motowylo of H &amp; E Oilfield Services Ltd. to the finish line during the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon final day at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Jamie Laboucane (R) of GE Oil & Gas Artificial Lifts races Obrey Motowylo of H & E Oilfield Servicemore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Jamie Laboucane (R) of GE Oil & Gas Artificial Lifts races Obrey Motowylo of H & E Oilfield Services Ltd. to the finish line during the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon final day at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
11 / 35
<p>Jason Glass of Shaw GMC Chevrolet Buick is covered in mud after the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. Troy Dorchester of Fireside of Cochrane won the race. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Jason Glass of Shaw GMC Chevrolet Buick is covered in mud after the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon finals at thmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Jason Glass of Shaw GMC Chevrolet Buick is covered in mud after the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. Troy Dorchester of Fireside of Cochrane won the race. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
12 / 35
<p>Buddy Bensmiller (L) races Layne MacGillivray (R) in the first heat of the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon races during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Buddy Bensmiller (L) races Layne MacGillivray (R) in the first heat of the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon racesmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Buddy Bensmiller (L) races Layne MacGillivray (R) in the first heat of the Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon races during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
13 / 35
<p>Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon wrestles a steer to the ground to win the Steer Wrestling event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon wrestles a steer to the ground to win the Steer Wrestling event and $10more

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon wrestles a steer to the ground to win the Steer Wrestling event and $100,000 during the finals at the 100th Anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
14 / 35
<p>A country girl carries the Canadian flag while O' Canada is played before the start of the Stampede Rodeo during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

A country girl carries the Canadian flag while O' Canada is played before the start of the Stampede Rodeo dmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A country girl carries the Canadian flag while O' Canada is played before the start of the Stampede Rodeo during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
15 / 35
<p>Scott Hannah of London, Ontario photographs the new bronze statue by Robert Spaith during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. The annual Calgary Stampede, billed as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, attracts thousands of visitors and brings over 300 million dollars into the community every year, according to local media. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Scott Hannah of London, Ontario photographs the new bronze statue by Robert Spaith during the 100th annivermore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Scott Hannah of London, Ontario photographs the new bronze statue by Robert Spaith during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. The annual Calgary Stampede, billed as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, attracts thousands of visitors and brings over 300 million dollars into the community every year, according to local media. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
16 / 35
<p>Carnival worker Danny Grunerud entices people to test their luck during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Carnival worker Danny Grunerud entices people to test their luck during the 100th anniversary of the Calgarmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Carnival worker Danny Grunerud entices people to test their luck during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
17 / 35
<p>A art fashion Frida Kahlo belt buckle to go with a traditional western outfit worn during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

A art fashion Frida Kahlo belt buckle to go with a traditional western outfit worn during the 100th annivermore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A art fashion Frida Kahlo belt buckle to go with a traditional western outfit worn during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
18 / 35
<p>Claire Sun from China milks a cow during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Claire Sun from China milks a cow during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta,more

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Claire Sun from China milks a cow during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
19 / 35
<p>A traditional pancake breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

A traditional pancake breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, Jmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A traditional pancake breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
20 / 35
<p>Bobby Mote of Culver, Oregon rides the bucking horse Licorice Baby in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Bobby Mote of Culver, Oregon rides the bucking horse Licorice Baby in the bareback event during the 100th amore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Bobby Mote of Culver, Oregon rides the bucking horse Licorice Baby in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
21 / 35
<p>Pieter Demooy from British Columbia shears a sheep in the annual sheep shearing contest during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Pieter Demooy from British Columbia shears a sheep in the annual sheep shearing contest during the 100th anmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Pieter Demooy from British Columbia shears a sheep in the annual sheep shearing contest during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
22 / 35
<p>Cowboys watch the Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Cowboys watch the Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Cowboys watch the Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
23 / 35
<p>Pick up man Wade Remple chases the horse Border Town during the bareback event at the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Pick up man Wade Remple chases the horse Border Town during the bareback event at the 100th anniversary of more

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Pick up man Wade Remple chases the horse Border Town during the bareback event at the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
24 / 35
<p>Matt Bright of Azle, Texas flies off the horse American Trip in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Matt Bright of Azle, Texas flies off the horse American Trip in the bareback event during the 100th annivermore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Matt Bright of Azle, Texas flies off the horse American Trip in the bareback event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
25 / 35
<p>The Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride performs for the start of the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride performs for the start of the 100th anniversary of the Calgamore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride performs for the start of the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
26 / 35
<p>Brothers Wade and Gary Rempel the rodeo pick up men chase down a bucking horse during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Brothers Wade and Gary Rempel the rodeo pick up men chase down a bucking horse during the 100th anniversarymore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Brothers Wade and Gary Rempel the rodeo pick up men chase down a bucking horse during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
27 / 35
<p>A woman tries on a Smithbilt cowboy hat during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

A woman tries on a Smithbilt cowboy hat during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Almore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

A woman tries on a Smithbilt cowboy hat during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
28 / 35
<p>Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) has his cowboy hat put on by his son Xavier at the Liberal Stampede breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) has his cowboy hat put on by his son Xavier at the Liberal more

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) has his cowboy hat put on by his son Xavier at the Liberal Stampede breakfast during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
29 / 35
<p>Jane Melby of Burneyville, Texas races her horse in the barrel racing event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Jane Melby of Burneyville, Texas races her horse in the barrel racing event during the 100th anniversary ofmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Jane Melby of Burneyville, Texas races her horse in the barrel racing event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
30 / 35
<p>Cole Neely (R) of Patricia, Alberta jumps onto the pick up man off the horse U R Super Sue in the novice saddle branc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Cole Neely (R) of Patricia, Alberta jumps onto the pick up man off the horse U R Super Sue in the novice samore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Cole Neely (R) of Patricia, Alberta jumps onto the pick up man off the horse U R Super Sue in the novice saddle branc event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
31 / 35
<p>Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, hauls down a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, hauls down a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 100th annivmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, hauls down a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
32 / 35
<p>Fireworks go off over the Calgary Stampede Marching Band at the start of the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Fireworks go off over the Calgary Stampede Marching Band at the start of the annual Stampede rodeo parade dmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Fireworks go off over the Calgary Stampede Marching Band at the start of the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
33 / 35
<p>Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march in the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march in the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th annmore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march in the annual Stampede rodeo parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
34 / 35
<p>Liam Kirkness gets ready for the start of the annual Stampede parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Liam Kirkness gets ready for the start of the annual Stampede parade during the 100th anniversary of the Camore

2012年 7月 17日 星期二

Liam Kirkness gets ready for the start of the annual Stampede parade during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

下一个

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival.

2012年 7月 17日
Trailer park worth $30 million

Trailer park worth $30 million

A developer wishes to relocate residents from a California trailer park close to where a light rail line is being built to connect downtown Los Angeles to the...

2012年 7月 17日
Bastille Day

Bastille Day

Highlights from Bastille Day celebrations in France.

2012年 7月 17日
Communist bunker bar

Communist bunker bar

The headquarters of former Chinese military leader Lin Biao has been converted into a military themed bar.

2012年 7月 17日

精选图集

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐