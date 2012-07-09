版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 10日 星期二 07:35 BJT

Police vs. police

<p>Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. About 12,000 members of the community police gathered in the capital on Monday to demand more benefits from the government. The community police have been providing security to the country since a decade ago. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. About 12,000 membermore

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. About 12,000 members of the community police gathered in the capital on Monday to demand more benefits from the government. The community police have been providing security to the country since a decade ago. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
1 / 10
<p>Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Lamore

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

Riot police clash with community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
2 / 10
<p>Members of the community police clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Members of the community police clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. Rmore

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

Members of the community police clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
3 / 10
<p>Members of the community police are hit by water cannon as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Members of the community police are hit by water cannon as they clash with riot police during a demonstratimore

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

Members of the community police are hit by water cannon as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
4 / 10
<p>Members of the community police shout slogans during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Members of the community police shout slogans during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Loumore

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

Members of the community police shout slogans during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
5 / 10
<p>An injured member of the community police is evacuated by riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

An injured member of the community police is evacuated by riot police during a demonstration in Algiers Julmore

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

An injured member of the community police is evacuated by riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
6 / 10
<p>A member of the community police throws a stone at a riot policeman during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

A member of the community police throws a stone at a riot policeman during a demonstration in Algiers July more

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A member of the community police throws a stone at a riot policeman during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
7 / 10
<p>Riot police clash with members of the community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Riot police clash with members of the community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUmore

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

Riot police clash with members of the community police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
8 / 10
<p>A member of the community police throws a stone at riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

A member of the community police throws a stone at riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 20more

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A member of the community police throws a stone at riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
9 / 10
<p>A member of the community police holds the Algerian national flag as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

A member of the community police holds the Algerian national flag as they clash with riot police during a dmore

2012年 7月 10日 星期二

A member of the community police holds the Algerian national flag as they clash with riot police during a demonstration in Algiers July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Daily life in Libya

Daily life in Libya

下一个

Daily life in Libya

Daily life in Libya

Scenes of daily life in Libya, after the first free national vote in six decades.

2012年 7月 10日
South Sudan: One year later

South Sudan: One year later

The world's newest country is now one year old.

2012年 7月 10日
World Kissing Day

World Kissing Day

Couples smooch for World Kissing Day.

2012年 7月 7日
Face-masked swimmers

Face-masked swimmers

Women wearing nylon masks, to block the sun's rays, take to one of China's beaches.

2012年 7月 7日

精选图集

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐