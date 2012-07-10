版本:
Cuba's illegal homes

A migrant laborer cuts a palm tree to procure wood planks to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 13, 2012. In spite of restrictions on migration inside Cuba, thousands of migrant workers from the east of the country arrive every year in Havana and the outskirts, build homes illegally to settle, and start new jobs and lives. If a family manages to build a house and put a roof, doors and...more

A migrant laborer cuts a palm tree to procure wood planks to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 13, 2012. In spite of restrictions on migration inside Cuba, thousands of migrant workers from the east of the country arrive every year in Havana and the outskirts, build homes illegally to settle, and start new jobs and lives. If a family manages to build a house and put a roof, doors and windows on it before the authorities can intervene, it then becomes much more difficult to evict them. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A migrant laborer cleans planks extracted from a palm tree to prepare them as material to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A migrant laborer cleans planks extracted from a palm tree to prepare them as material to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborers carry logs to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborers carry logs to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborers extract planks from a palm tree to procure materials to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborers extract planks from a palm tree to procure materials to build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborers unload palm branches for a thatched roof from an ox-drawn cart as they build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborers unload palm branches for a thatched roof from an ox-drawn cart as they build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborer Osleidis takes a break from building his home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborer Osleidis takes a break from building his home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborers build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborers build a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborer Osleidis takes a break from building his home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborer Osleidis takes a break from building his home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A migrant laborer works on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A migrant laborer works on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A migrant laborer takes a break from building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A migrant laborer takes a break from building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A migrant laborer works on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A migrant laborer works on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborers work on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborers work on building a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A migrant laborer drags along a palm branch for a thatched roof during the construction of a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A migrant laborer drags along a palm branch for a thatched roof during the construction of a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A migrant laborer builds a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A migrant laborer builds a home on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborer Osleidis (L) and his wife Thelma pose for a picture in the window of their new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborer Osleidis (L) and his wife Thelma pose for a picture in the window of their new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborer Thelma paints a window of her new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborer Thelma paints a window of her new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborer Osleidis (C) and his neighbors work on the final details of his new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborer Osleidis (C) and his neighbors work on the final details of his new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborer Osleidis (L) and his wife Thelma pose for a picture in the door of their new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Migrant laborer Osleidis (L) and his wife Thelma pose for a picture in the door of their new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

