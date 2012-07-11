Life in Turkey
The Ottoman era Suleymaniye mosque is covered by fog as the sun sets in Istanbul, November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Dutch tourist rests before a Turkish bath at the historical Galatasaray hamam in Istanbul September 16, 2009. Old Istanbul's bath houses once hosted scheming Pashas and shapely concubines before modern cleansing rituals sent them into decline, but their appeal to tourists and the growth of the spa industry promises a revival. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man rests on the entrance of a modern day version of the legendary Noah's Ark on Mount Ararat at dawn in eastern Turkey May 22, 2007, as part of a project to draw attention to global warming. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
A tourist swims around the flooded ruins of an ancient Roman Bath in a small bay called Hamam Koy near Gocek Bay in Mugla province June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People visit the Celsius Library in the ancient Ephesus ruins near Turkey's western coastal city of Izmir September 11, 2009. The ruins of Ephesus, one of the country's important archaelogical sites of succession of great ancient civilizations, is a popular tourist destination. The library was erected in A.D 135 by Julius Aquila for his father Julius Celsus Polemaeanus, the consul of Asia province of the Roman Empire. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Belly dancer Alex (C) performs his show at a night club in Istanbul July 29, 2007. Male belly dancers are thrilling audiences in Turkey and other European capitals, drawing on a tradition dating back to Ottoman times when men in the Sultan's palaces were entertained by young male dancers as the women lived separately in harems. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish air force cadets march during a graduation ceremony for 197 cadets at the Air Force war academy in Istanbul August 31, 2009. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Muslim women sit on a park bench overlooking the Golden Horn on Marmara Sea in Istanbul, April 3, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Whirling dervishes spin during a Sema ceremony in Istanbul, April 5, 2009. Sema, a mystical form of Islamic dance," is a traditional Turkish expression of one's submission to God, during which performers spin repeatedly, representing the journey of spiritual ascent towards perfection. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The Bosphorus Bridge is illuminated by the flood of traffic during rush hour, between the two sides of the city across the Bosphorus Straits, in Istanbul, April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man cooks meat in a window of a restaurant in Istanbul September 25, 2006. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
An oil wrestler covers his body with oil during the 645th annual oil wrestling tournament in Sarayici in Edirne, western Turkey, July 2, 2006. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
Turkish soldiers dressed in Ottoman outfits take part in a ceremony in front of the historical city walls to mark the 558th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul by Ottoman Turks, in Istanbul May 29, 2011. "The Conqueror", Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II, captured Istanbul in 1453 which led to the end of the Byzantium Empire. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A general view of the ancient Sumela Monastery is seen in the Black Sea coastal province of Trabzon, northeastern Turkey, August 15, 2010. Thousands of Orthodox pilgrims from Greece, Russia and Georgia attended the mass which was led by Ecumenical Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, at the monastery for the first time since 1923. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Tourists visit the Tuz Golu, about 130 km (81 miles) from Ankara August 15, 2009. Tuz Golu which means Salt Lake in Turkish is the second biggest lake in Turkey, located in the Central Anatolia Region. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An aerial view of Love Valley is seen from a hot air balloon in Cappadocia December 12, 2008. Cappadocia is a popular tourist destination in Turkey renowned for unusual rock formations and rock-caved churches. REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin
People bathe in mud in the western Turkish resort town of Dalyan September 17, 2007. Every year around 25,000 tourists, mostly from Britain and the Netherlands, visit the Dalyan mud baths which are believed to help heal rheumatism, blood circulation and stress. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Psoriasis patients relax in a hot spa pool as part of a treatment process, in Kangal 105 kilometers (65 miles) south of the central Anatolian city of Sivas August 9, 2009. The treatment is believed to heal Psoriasis, a chronic skin disease which affects the joints and skins. Garra rufa obtusa, also known as "doctor fish" which live in mineral-rich hot spa pools, is used in the treatment as they nibble away the diseased skin. The mineral-rich water is then believed to aid in the healing process of the lesions. People suffering from psoriasis travel to Kangal to stay at the spa for 21 days and visit the fish pools twice daily for four-hour treatment sessions. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A waiter prepares cappuccino at a coffee shop in Istanbul October 19, 2007. Turks are turning their backs on traditional Turkish coffee as they acquire a taste for the cappuccinos and espressos served at global coffee chain outlets opening up across this economically booming Muslim country. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A visitor looks at mosaics at the Antakya Archaeology museum, also known as the Antakaya Mosaic museum, in Antakya, in the southern border province of Hatay, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Mahya master Nevzat Demir takes part in the installation of the Mahya at the top of one of the minarets of the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as Blue mosque, in Istanbul July 30, 2011. Mahya, where dangling lights suspended between minarets spell out devotional messages in huge letters, are intended to reward and inspire the faithful who have spent the daylight hours fasting. Today, the tradition unique to Turkey and for which Istanbul's Ottoman-era imperial mosques with their soaring minarets are ideally suited, just a handful of Istanbul's mosques use Mahya; but they are the city's grandest, and the phrases set by Turkey's directorate of religious affairs are legible from afar. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish soldiers dressed in Ottoman Janissary outfits take part in a ceremony to mark the 558th anniversary of the conquest of the city by Ottoman Turks, in Istanbul May 29, 2011. "The Conqueror", Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II, captured Istanbul in 1453 which led to the end of the Byzantium Empire. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Fenerbahce players celebrate their Turkish Super League championship win as they travel to Sukru Saracoglu stadium for a trophy ceremony in Istanbul May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Worshippers offer their Friday prayers during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at Eyup Sultan mosque in Istanbul August 13, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Tourists visit the sixth century Byzantinian monument of St. Sophia in the old city in Istanbul November 16, 2006. St. Sophia was once a church in the Byzantinian era that turned into a mosque during the Ottoman empire, and now is now a museum. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
Women wearing headscarfs walk along the Taksim street in Istanbul July 13, 2008. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Greek Orthodox pilgrim Ouzinos Panaiotis (L) retrieves a wooden cross, thrown by Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I into the Golden Horn, as part of Epiphany day celebrations in Istanbul January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian refugee boys hold up a poster of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Reyhanli refugee camp in Hatay province on the Turkish-Syrian border March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakul Karman (R) flashes a victory sign as she addresses Syrian refugees at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province on the Turkish-Syrian border March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Kurdish village guard patrols a road in the southeastern Turkish province of Sirnak in this October 23, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/Files
Riot police clash with pro-Kurdish demonstrators during a protest in Istanbul March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
May Day protesters shout slogans from a window of a building where they rushed in for protection during clashes between police and Mayday protesters in central Istanbul, May 1, 2008. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators hold a giant Turkish national flag during a protest at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the soldier-statesman who founded the secular Turkish republic, in Ankara May 17, 2009. Thousands of people in Turkey protested the arrests of university professors and other secularists accused of involvement in an alleged plot to topple the Islamic-rooted government. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Shadows of Turkish soldiers are seen on a wall as they wait for the start of a ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during the 70th anniversary of his death in Ankara November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A stray dog lies outside the Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer