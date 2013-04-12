版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 21:35 BJT

When lightning strikes

<p>Lightning strikes across the skies of Patterson, Arkansas, April 10, 2013. M REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Lightning strikes across the skies of Patterson, Arkansas, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning streaks across the sky as lava flows from a volcano in Eyjafjallajokul, Iceland, April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Lightning streaks across the sky as lava flows from a volcano in Eyjafjallajokul, Iceland, April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sunset, July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sunset, July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

more

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning bolts strike around the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic chain near Osorno city in Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Lightning bolts strike around the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic chain near Osorno city in Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Usher Brent Mole stands along a wall as lightning strikes across the sky during a storm delay during a game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Turner Field in Atlanta, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell</p>

Usher Brent Mole stands along a wall as lightning strikes across the sky during a storm delay during a gamemore

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lighting strikes over Saint Joseph cathedral during a storm in Hanoi, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Lighting strikes over Saint Joseph cathedral during a storm in Hanoi, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning strikes behind the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotel casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Lightning strikes behind the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotel casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Volcanic lightning or a dirty thunderstorm is seen above Shinmoedake peak as it erupts, between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, in Japan, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Minami-Nippon Shimbun</p>

Volcanic lightning or a dirty thunderstorm is seen above Shinmoedake peak as it erupts, between Miyazaki anmore

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning illuminates the sky offshore Beirut, October 29,2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

Lightning illuminates the sky offshore Beirut, October 29,2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning strikes near the town of Searchlight, Nevada as the first storm of the season passes through the western deserts of the United States, June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Lightning strikes near the town of Searchlight, Nevada as the first storm of the season passes through the more

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightnings strike over buildings during a thunderstorm in Berlin, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Lightnings strike over buildings during a thunderstorm in Berlin, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning strikes over Bangkok, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Lightning strikes over Bangkok, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>An armored vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

An armored vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is fmore

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning illuminates the sky during a thunderstorm over the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer</p>

Lightning illuminates the sky during a thunderstorm over the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning strikes as Mount Merapi volcano erupts spewing out towering clouds of hot gas and debris, as seen from Ketep village in Magelang, Indonesia's Central Java province, November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Lightning strikes as Mount Merapi volcano erupts spewing out towering clouds of hot gas and debris, as seenmore

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning strikes in Poyang county in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Lightning strikes in Poyang county in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

more

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning flashes around the ash plume above the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain near Entrelagos, Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez</p>

Lightning flashes around the ash plume above the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain near Entrelagos, Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

<p>Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

more

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

2013年 4月 12日 星期五

