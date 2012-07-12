New country, new life
Jose Manuel Abel (R), 46, kisses his wife Oliva Santos, 45, in Chipiona June 28, 2012. A former salesman, Abel has been unemployed for more than two years. He has decided to leave his family and move to Germany to work in a Spanish restaurant. His family hope to join him if his wife can find a job. Abel arrived in Munich with 250 euros ($307) in his pocket. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel (2nd R), 46, sits next to German language classmate Pilar Garcia, 40, in Chipiona June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel (C), 46, has lunch with his wife Oliva Santos (L), 45, daughter Claudia (2nd L), 13, son Jose Manuel (R), 16 and mother Carmen Herrera, 71, in Chipiona June 28, 2012. The words on the television screen reads "Surrendering not allowed." REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel (L), 46, his wife Oliva Santos (R), 45, daughter Claudia (bottom R), 13, and son Jose Manuel (top L), 16, pose for a picture in Chipiona June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel (R), 46, and his daughter Claudia, 13, parks his scooter in Chipiona June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel (C), 46, embraces his daughter Claudia, 13, between his wife Oliva Santos (L), 45, and son Jose Manuel, 16, in Chipiona June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, walks to catch a plane to catch a flight to Munich at San Pablo airport in Seville June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, walks to the flight to Munich at San Pablo airport in Seville June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel's father, Jose Manuel, is seen in an undated family photograph on his return to Spain after emigrating to Germany in 1963. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, sits on a Barcelona bound flight in Seville June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, cries as he waits to catch a flight to Munich at El Prat airport in Barcelona June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, holds his suitcase before catching a flight to Munich at El Prat airport in Barcelona June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, smokes a cigarette as he waits to catch a flight to Munich at El Prat airport in Barcelona June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, makes his bed in a hostel during his first day in Munich June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, looks at an underground map in Munich June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, looks at an underground map in Munich June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, sends a text message in Munich June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, sends a text message in Munich June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, walks in an underground station in Munich June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, surfs the internet during his second day in Munich June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, writes an email in an internet cafe in Munich July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, looks at a city map in Munich July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, looks at a city map in Munich July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, looks at an information board in Munich July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, looks at an information board in Munich July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, poses for a picture during his first working day as a kitchen assistant in Munich July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, washes a paella pan while working as a kitchen assistant in Munich July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel (L), 46, is kissed by his friend Roberto Rebull, 37, as he puts four fingers up for four goals after Spain defeated Italy to win the Euro 2012 soccer final during his first working day as a kitchen assistant in Munich July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, carries a bucket of potatoes in the restaurant basement during his second working day as a kitchen assistant in Munich July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, holds a rabbit during his second working day as a kitchen assistant in Munich July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, smokes a cigarette during a break in Munich July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, drys his face in the staff bathroom of the restaurant in Munich July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, splashes aftershave on his face in Munich July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, dresses in the staff changing room of the restaurant in Munich July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, gestures through a serving hatch during his first working day as a kitchen assistant in Munich July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, plays a guitar in the restaurant where he works in Munich July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, signs a receipt for his salary as a kitchen assistant in Munich July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, smokes a cigarette in Munich July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, smokes a cigarette in Munich July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jose Manuel Abel, 46, drinks a beer at the entrance of the restaurant where he works in Munich July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo