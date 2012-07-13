China's slimy beach
A resident tastes algae as he stands on an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province, China July 12, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Residents remove green algae from a net on the beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A boy plays with a toy spade on an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province July 12, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A view of the algae-filled coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province July 15, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A view of the algae-filled coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province July 15, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Residents walk amidst the algae-filled coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province July 15, 2011. Picture taken July 15, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A boy swims in the algae-filled coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province July 15, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman clears away algae from a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 7, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman clears away algae from a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 7, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A young boy clears away algae from a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 7, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Sailing boats are pictured next to a patch of algae on the water of a bathing beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 7, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A tourist from Tianjin is covered with sand as he rests next to a pile of algae on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 7, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A local boy sits in a pile of algae as his friend runs on top of it at a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A general view shows a bathing beach where local volunteers clear away a huge new patch of algae in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An elderly volunteer helps to clear algae from the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A man clears algae along the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, July 3, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
A man clears algae along the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, July 3, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
A paramilitary policeman clears algae along the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, July 4, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
A child walks on the algae-filled coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, July 2, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers clear seaweed along the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 30, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
Algae is cleared away along the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, July 2, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily
