Communist bunker bar
Shaped in the form of an aeroplane, an attendant opens the door to the entrance of a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. The cave has been turned into a 'Military Bar' using old military ordnance as furniture including sandbags, helmets, artillery shells and land mines. Marshal Lin Biao used the cave as his military headquarters in 1968 shortly before he died when his plane crashed in Mongolia following what appeared to be a failed coup to oust Chairman Mao. He was shortly after his death officially condemned as a traitor by the Communist Party of China. REUTERS/David Gray
Communist symbols adorn the roof of the entrance to a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A mock aeroplane cockpit can be seen at the entrance to a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Sandbags, guns and helmets can be seen next to a table under a portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Sandbags and guns can be seen next to a table under a portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A gas mask hangs next to a poster of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A room decorated with military maps and old propaganda posters can be seen in a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Sandbags and guns can be seen next to a table under a portrait of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao in a cave that was once the headquarters of Lin, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Old parachutes hang above tables in a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Stools made from old artillery shells and land mines can be seen in a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Old bombs converted into lamps hang above a bar in a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Sandbags and guns can be seen in a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Ammunition sits atop ordnance boxes in a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Grenades and a tank mine sit atop ordnance boxes in a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
The entrance to a cave, shaped in the form of an aeroplane, can be seen under a mountain that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao located on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
