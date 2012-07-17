Obama caught on "Kiss Cam"
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama (L) move to the music as daughter Malia (R) looks on amore
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama (L) move to the music as daughter Malia (R) looks on as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama (L) and daughter Malia (R) react as they attend the Olympmore
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama (L) and daughter Malia (R) react as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as daughter Malia (R) looks on, while they attend tmore
President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as daughter Malia (R) looks on, while they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama kisses daughter Malia (R) as first lady Michelle Obama looks up as they attend the Omore
President Barack Obama kisses daughter Malia (R) as first lady Michelle Obama looks up as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game bemore
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama gestures next to first lady Michelle Obama as they attend the Olympic men's exhibitimore
President Barack Obama gestures next to first lady Michelle Obama as they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timore
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama embrace after they were shown kissing on the "Kiss Cammore
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama embrace after they were shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a time out in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama smiles as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.Smore
President Barack Obama smiles as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (R) shares a laugh with his former assistant Reggie Love (L) as he arrives to attendmore
President Barack Obama (R) shares a laugh with his former assistant Reggie Love (L) as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joe Biden (2nd L) arrive to attend an Olympic basketball exhimore
President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joe Biden (2nd L) arrive to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joe Biden take their seats for an Olympic basketball exhibitimore
President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joe Biden take their seats for an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (C) waves at fans as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game betwmore
President Barack Obama (C) waves at fans as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (C) greets a fan as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game betwemore
President Barack Obama (C) greets a fan as he arrives to attend an Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
下一个
100 years of Calgary's Stampede
The Calgary Stampede Rodeo celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival.
Trailer park worth $30 million
A developer wishes to relocate residents from a California trailer park close to where a light rail line is being built to connect downtown Los Angeles to the...
Bastille Day
Highlights from Bastille Day celebrations in France.
精选图集
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.