版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 18日 星期三 01:35 BJT

Smithsonian: Shapes and shadows

<p>A child points up at an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's American Indian Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. Behind them is a work titled "For Life in all Directions." The Smithsonian Institution, the world's largest museum and research complex, includes 19 museums and galleries. Most are free of charge. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A child points up at an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's American Indian Museum in Washington June more

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A child points up at an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's American Indian Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. Behind them is a work titled "For Life in all Directions." The Smithsonian Institution, the world's largest museum and research complex, includes 19 museums and galleries. Most are free of charge. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 24
<p>A visitor peers down inside the Smithsonian Institution's American Indian Museum in Washington July 11, 2012. The organic, curving roof and radial walls suggest spiral forms commonly found in nature. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A visitor peers down inside the Smithsonian Institution's American Indian Museum in Washington July 11, 201more

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A visitor peers down inside the Smithsonian Institution's American Indian Museum in Washington July 11, 2012. The organic, curving roof and radial walls suggest spiral forms commonly found in nature. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 24
<p>Visitors walk through an exhibit of "Suprasensorial: Experiments in Light, Color, and Space" at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Visitors walk through an exhibit of "Suprasensorial: Experiments in Light, Color, and Space" at the Smithsomore

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Visitors walk through an exhibit of "Suprasensorial: Experiments in Light, Color, and Space" at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 24
<p>A visitor experiences an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A visitor experiences an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 20more

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A visitor experiences an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
4 / 24
<p>Visitors look down into a pool of water at the National Museum of African Art in Washington June 19, 2012. The museum seeks to foster the discovery and appreciation of the visual arts of Africa, the cradle of humanity. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Visitors look down into a pool of water at the National Museum of African Art in Washington June 19, 2012. more

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Visitors look down into a pool of water at the National Museum of African Art in Washington June 19, 2012. The museum seeks to foster the discovery and appreciation of the visual arts of Africa, the cradle of humanity. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 24
<p>A visitor is reflected in a work called "Trembling Field" at the National Museum of African Art in Washington June 19, 2012. The work comprises a pool of water with a light reflecting the foreground onto the wall behind. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A visitor is reflected in a work called "Trembling Field" at the National Museum of African Art in Washingmore

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A visitor is reflected in a work called "Trembling Field" at the National Museum of African Art in Washington June 19, 2012. The work comprises a pool of water with a light reflecting the foreground onto the wall behind. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 24
<p>Lines in the ceiling form a shadow pattern on the floor of the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. The museum maintains the largest collection of historic air and spacecraft in the world. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Lines in the ceiling form a shadow pattern on the floor of the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washingtmore

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Lines in the ceiling form a shadow pattern on the floor of the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. The museum maintains the largest collection of historic air and spacecraft in the world. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 24
<p>A plane is a seen in the background as visitors walk through the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A plane is a seen in the background as visitors walk through the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washinmore

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A plane is a seen in the background as visitors walk through the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
8 / 24
<p>Tables cast long shadows in the Kogod Courtyard, part of the building that houses the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery and American Art Museum in Washington June 25, 2012. The enclosed courtyard with its elegant glass canopy, designed by world renowned architects Foster &amp; Partners provides a distinctive, contemporary accent to the museums' Greek Revival building. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Tables cast long shadows in the Kogod Courtyard, part of the building that houses the Smithsonian's Nationamore

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Tables cast long shadows in the Kogod Courtyard, part of the building that houses the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery and American Art Museum in Washington June 25, 2012. The enclosed courtyard with its elegant glass canopy, designed by world renowned architects Foster & Partners provides a distinctive, contemporary accent to the museums' Greek Revival building. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 24
<p>Women are reflected as they view Japanese Screens at the Smithsonian Institution's Freer Gallery of Art in Washington June 19, 2012. The Freer houses one of the premier collections of Asian art. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Women are reflected as they view Japanese Screens at the Smithsonian Institution's Freer Gallery of Art in more

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Women are reflected as they view Japanese Screens at the Smithsonian Institution's Freer Gallery of Art in Washington June 19, 2012. The Freer houses one of the premier collections of Asian art. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 24
<p>A visitor experiences an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A visitor experiences an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 20more

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A visitor experiences an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
11 / 24
<p>A couple sit together in the shade as a child looks up at an art installation at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. The two pieces seen here is part of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's monumental outdoor work "Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A couple sit together in the shade as a child looks up at an art installation at the Smithsonian Institutiomore

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A couple sit together in the shade as a child looks up at an art installation at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. The two pieces seen here is part of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's monumental outdoor work "Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 24
<p>A woman and child walk through the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden in Washington June 6, 2012. The work seen here is "Young Girl on a Chair" by Italian sculptor Giacomo Manz. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A woman and child walk through the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden in Washington June more

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A woman and child walk through the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden in Washington June 6, 2012. The work seen here is "Young Girl on a Chair" by Italian sculptor Giacomo Manz. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 24
<p>A visitor looks at an exhibit called "Eye of the Storm" at the Smithsonian Institution's American Indian Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A visitor looks at an exhibit called "Eye of the Storm" at the Smithsonian Institution's American Indian Mumore

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A visitor looks at an exhibit called "Eye of the Storm" at the Smithsonian Institution's American Indian Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
14 / 24
<p>A man checks his mobile device as he ascends the steps in the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A man checks his mobile device as he ascends the steps in the East Building of the National Gallery of Art more

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A man checks his mobile device as he ascends the steps in the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
15 / 24
<p>People reflected in glass pyramids outside the National Gallery of Art in Washington June 6, 2012. The glass pyramid is part of the East Building which was designed by renowned architect I.M. Pei. Pei who also designed the pyramid at the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

People reflected in glass pyramids outside the National Gallery of Art in Washington June 6, 2012. The glasmore

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

People reflected in glass pyramids outside the National Gallery of Art in Washington June 6, 2012. The glass pyramid is part of the East Building which was designed by renowned architect I.M. Pei. Pei who also designed the pyramid at the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
16 / 24
<p>A guard passes before the entrance of the Smithsonian Institution's Renwick Gallery in Washington June 25, 2012. The gallery exhibits American contemporary crafts and decorative arts from the 19th to the 21st centuries. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A guard passes before the entrance of the Smithsonian Institution's Renwick Gallery in Washington June 25, more

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A guard passes before the entrance of the Smithsonian Institution's Renwick Gallery in Washington June 25, 2012. The gallery exhibits American contemporary crafts and decorative arts from the 19th to the 21st centuries. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
17 / 24
<p>A woman passes between two works of art in the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A woman passes between two works of art in the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington Jmore

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A woman passes between two works of art in the East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 24
<p>A man looks at a model of a head of homo neanderthalensis during a visit to the Smithsonian Institution's National History Museum in Washington June 19, 2012. Based on decades of cutting-edge research by Smithsonian scientists, the exhibits in the David H. Koch Hall of Human Origins tells the epic story of human evolution and how humans evolved over six million years in response to a changing world. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A man looks at a model of a head of homo neanderthalensis during a visit to the Smithsonian Institution's Nmore

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A man looks at a model of a head of homo neanderthalensis during a visit to the Smithsonian Institution's National History Museum in Washington June 19, 2012. Based on decades of cutting-edge research by Smithsonian scientists, the exhibits in the David H. Koch Hall of Human Origins tells the epic story of human evolution and how humans evolved over six million years in response to a changing world. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
19 / 24
<p>Images of stamps line the ceiling of the Smithsonian's National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C. July 10, 2012. The building, no longer a working post office, houses the Smithsonian Institution's National Postal Museum. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Images of stamps line the ceiling of the Smithsonian's National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C. July 10, more

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Images of stamps line the ceiling of the Smithsonian's National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C. July 10, 2012. The building, no longer a working post office, houses the Smithsonian Institution's National Postal Museum. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
20 / 24
<p>Shadows are cast as a woman walks through the atrium at the National Gallery of Art in Washington August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Shadows are cast as a woman walks through the atrium at the National Gallery of Art in Washington August 2more

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

Shadows are cast as a woman walks through the atrium at the National Gallery of Art in Washington August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
21 / 24
<p>A visitor experiences an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A visitor experiences an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 20more

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A visitor experiences an exhibit at the Smithsonian Institution's Hirshhorn Museum in Washington June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
22 / 24
<p>A child plays in water at the Kogod Courtyard, part of the building that houses the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery and American Art Museum in Washington June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A child plays in water at the Kogod Courtyard, part of the building that houses the Smithsonian's National more

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A child plays in water at the Kogod Courtyard, part of the building that houses the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery and American Art Museum in Washington June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
23 / 24
<p>A visitor makes his way up the stairs in the Smithsonian Institution's Sackler Gallery in Washington June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A visitor makes his way up the stairs in the Smithsonian Institution's Sackler Gallery in Washington June 1more

2012年 7月 18日 星期三

A visitor makes his way up the stairs in the Smithsonian Institution's Sackler Gallery in Washington June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Obama caught on "Kiss Cam"

Obama caught on "Kiss Cam"

下一个

Obama caught on

Obama caught on "Kiss Cam"

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during the Olympic basketball exhibition game between Team USA and...

2012年 7月 17日
100 years of Calgary's Stampede

100 years of Calgary's Stampede

The Calgary Stampede Rodeo celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

2012年 7月 17日
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival.

2012年 7月 17日
Trailer park worth $30 million

Trailer park worth $30 million

A developer wishes to relocate residents from a California trailer park close to where a light rail line is being built to connect downtown Los Angeles to the...

2012年 7月 17日

精选图集

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu

A car bomb explodes near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐