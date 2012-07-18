版本:
Wolves in the real world

A man puts on his wolf suit in Monterrey June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Alfonso (L) and Myriam, who wears a fake wolf tail, look at their son Axel in their home in Monterrey June 12, 2012. Both head the club "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom, where members dress like anthropomorphic animal characters. The "Furros Nuevo Leon" has approximately 71 members, most of whom are graphic designers or studying...more

Alfonso (L) and Myriam, who wears a fake wolf tail, look at their son Axel in their home in Monterrey June 12, 2012. Both head the club "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom, where members dress like anthropomorphic animal characters. The "Furros Nuevo Leon" has approximately 71 members, most of whom are graphic designers or studying graphic arts and animation. Picture taken June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril (MEXICO - Tags: SOCIETY)

Yote, dressed as a wolf, leaves his house to go to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. Yote is a member of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom, where members dress like anthropomorphic animal characters. The "Furros Nuevo Leon" has approximately 71 members, most of whom are graphic designers or studying graphic arts and...more

Yote, dressed as a wolf, leaves his house to go to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. Yote is a member of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose members dress like wolves. The group is part of the subculture known as furry fandom, furrydom or fur fandom, where members dress like anthropomorphic animal characters. The "Furros Nuevo Leon" has approximately 71 members, most of whom are graphic designers or studying graphic arts and animation. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Yote, dressed as a wolf, waits for the metro on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Yote, dressed as a wolf, takes the metro to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Yote, dressed as a wolf, stands underneath the Mexican flag at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Yote, dressed as a wolf, talks to a group of nurses outside a hospital while going to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Yote, dressed as a wolf, walks at a metro station on his way to the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Yote, dressed as a wolf, stands in line to hand in papers at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Yote, dressed as a wolf, arrives at the university in Monterrey July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Adrian drives his car while dressed as a wolf in Monterrey June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment with a barista at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. Both are members of "Furros Nuevo Leon", whose REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Leo and Adrian, dressed as wolves, share a moment at a coffee bar in Monterrey June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

People, dressed as wolves, celebrate their friend's birthday in a restaurant in Monterrey June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The tail of a young man dressed as a wolf is seen while a group celebrates a friend's birthday in a restaurant in Monterrey June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

