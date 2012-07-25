版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 00:45 BJT

Inside the Olympic Village

<p>A bed is seen inside a flat at the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A bed is seen inside a flat at the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London Julmore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

A bed is seen inside a flat at the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
1 / 30
<p>Two Belgian hockey players work out at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

Two Belgian hockey players work out at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. more

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Two Belgian hockey players work out at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
2 / 30
<p>Amini Fonua, a swimmer from Tonga, sunbathes at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

Amini Fonua, a swimmer from Tonga, sunbathes at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 2more

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Amini Fonua, a swimmer from Tonga, sunbathes at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
3 / 30
<p>Lestrod Roland, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, plays a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool</p>

Lestrod Roland, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, plays a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olymore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Lestrod Roland, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, plays a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
4 / 30
<p>Australia's Alicia McCormack of the waterpolo team sits on an emu sculpture outside the Australian team accomodation inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Australia's Alicia McCormack of the waterpolo team sits on an emu sculpture outside the Australian team accmore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Australia's Alicia McCormack of the waterpolo team sits on an emu sculpture outside the Australian team accomodation inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 30
<p>Judo team members from the Czech Republic eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Judo team members from the Czech Republic eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games more

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Judo team members from the Czech Republic eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 30
<p>An athlete waits to be served in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

An athlete waits to be served in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Villagemore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

An athlete waits to be served in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 30
<p>Brazilian Olympic footballer Oscar dos Santos Emboaba is seen in an Olympic store at the Athletes Village in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

Brazilian Olympic footballer Oscar dos Santos Emboaba is seen in an Olympic store at the Athletes Village imore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Brazilian Olympic footballer Oscar dos Santos Emboaba is seen in an Olympic store at the Athletes Village in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
8 / 30
<p>Canada's women basketball team members jump in the air in front of the Olympic rings at the London 2012 Olympic Games village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Canada's women basketball team members jump in the air in front of the Olympic rings at the London 2012 Olymore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Canada's women basketball team members jump in the air in front of the Olympic rings at the London 2012 Olympic Games village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
9 / 30
<p>Delwayne Joseph Delaney, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, stretches during his workout at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

Delwayne Joseph Delaney, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, stretches during his workout at the Athletes'more

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Delwayne Joseph Delaney, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, stretches during his workout at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
10 / 30
<p>A Canadian team athlete takes a drink from a refrigerator in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A Canadian team athlete takes a drink from a refrigerator in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olmore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

A Canadian team athlete takes a drink from a refrigerator in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
11 / 30
<p>Armed police officers patrol outside the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Armed police officers patrol outside the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Smore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Armed police officers patrol outside the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 30
<p>Boxer Pak Jong Chol of North Korea plays pool at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

Boxer Pak Jong Chol of North Korea plays pool at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July more

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Boxer Pak Jong Chol of North Korea plays pool at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
13 / 30
<p>Cuban wrestlers Yunior Estrada (L) and Hanser Meoque play a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. Opening ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics will be held on Friday. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

Cuban wrestlers Yunior Estrada (L) and Hanser Meoque play a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olymmore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Cuban wrestlers Yunior Estrada (L) and Hanser Meoque play a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. Opening ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics will be held on Friday. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
14 / 30
<p>A visitor testing facilities overnight smokes a cigarette on one of the brightly decorated balconies in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A visitor testing facilities overnight smokes a cigarette on one of the brightly decorated balconies in themore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

A visitor testing facilities overnight smokes a cigarette on one of the brightly decorated balconies in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
15 / 30
<p>Athletes eat in a dining area of the Athletes Village at Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Athletes eat in a dining area of the Athletes Village at Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 23, more

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Athletes eat in a dining area of the Athletes Village at Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
16 / 30
<p>Soccer player Robyn Gayle of Canada gets her nails done at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

Soccer player Robyn Gayle of Canada gets her nails done at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in Londmore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Soccer player Robyn Gayle of Canada gets her nails done at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
17 / 30
<p>Food is served in the 5,000 capacity Olympic Village dining room, a temporary structure built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, during a test of the facilities in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Food is served in the 5,000 capacity Olympic Village dining room, a temporary structure built for the Londomore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Food is served in the 5,000 capacity Olympic Village dining room, a temporary structure built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, during a test of the facilities in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
18 / 30
<p>Shane Brathwaite, a member of the Barbados athletics team, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

Shane Brathwaite, a member of the Barbados athletics team, works out at the athletes village at the Olympicmore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Shane Brathwaite, a member of the Barbados athletics team, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
19 / 30
<p>Sports drinks are seen behind the counter in the Globe bar in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Sports drinks are seen behind the counter in the Globe bar in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012more

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Sports drinks are seen behind the counter in the Globe bar in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
20 / 30
<p>A twin bedroom and balcony in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A twin bedroom and balcony in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stramore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

A twin bedroom and balcony in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
21 / 30
<p>Visitors are shown around the wetlands area of the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Visitors are shown around the wetlands area of the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games more

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Visitors are shown around the wetlands area of the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
22 / 30
<p>Members of Russia's volleyball team walk through the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Members of Russia's volleyball team walk through the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east Lmore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Members of Russia's volleyball team walk through the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
23 / 30
<p>Canadian women's soccer team players Robyn Gayle (L) and Rhian Wilkinson look out the window from a double-decker bus as they arrive at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

Canadian women's soccer team players Robyn Gayle (L) and Rhian Wilkinson look out the window from a double-more

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Canadian women's soccer team players Robyn Gayle (L) and Rhian Wilkinson look out the window from a double-decker bus as they arrive at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
24 / 30
<p>Kylie Peake (L), an official from Australia, rides a bicycle with a colleague at the athletes village at the Olympic Park, in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

Kylie Peake (L), an official from Australia, rides a bicycle with a colleague at the athletes village at thmore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Kylie Peake (L), an official from Australia, rides a bicycle with a colleague at the athletes village at the Olympic Park, in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
25 / 30
<p>Students who were asked to test facilities for the night sit in Victory Park in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Students who were asked to test facilities for the night sit in Victory Park in the Olympic Village built fmore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Students who were asked to test facilities for the night sit in Victory Park in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
26 / 30
<p>Jorge Garcia Bustos (L) and Maria Valdes Paris, weightlifters from Chile, train at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

Jorge Garcia Bustos (L) and Maria Valdes Paris, weightlifters from Chile, train at the Athletes' Village atmore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Jorge Garcia Bustos (L) and Maria Valdes Paris, weightlifters from Chile, train at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
27 / 30
<p>Team members from Russia eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games athletes village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Team members from Russia eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games athletes village more

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Team members from Russia eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games athletes village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
28 / 30
<p>Victory Park in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Victory Park in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east Lomore

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Victory Park in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
29 / 30
<p>Swimmer Elsie Uwamahoro from Burundi, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

Swimmer Elsie Uwamahoro from Burundi, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July more

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Swimmer Elsie Uwamahoro from Burundi, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Wolves in the real world

Wolves in the real world

下一个

Living with HIV

Living with HIV

The faces of HIV/AIDS around the world.

2012年 7月 25日
A bus that does push-ups

A bus that does push-ups

A London bus has been transformed into a robotic sculpture which can perform push-ups, which the creator hopes will become an unofficial mascot of the Olympic...

2012年 7月 24日
Roller-skating retirees

Roller-skating retirees

About 70 retirees take free roller-skating lessons twice a week in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

2012年 7月 24日
Off the streets, into the gym

Off the streets, into the gym

More than one hundred people train daily at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in Sao Paulo. The gym was founded with the aim of getting young people out...

2012年 7月 21日

精选图集

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐