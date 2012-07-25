Inside the Olympic Village
A bed is seen inside a flat at the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London Julmore
A bed is seen inside a flat at the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Two Belgian hockey players work out at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. more
Two Belgian hockey players work out at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Amini Fonua, a swimmer from Tonga, sunbathes at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 2more
Amini Fonua, a swimmer from Tonga, sunbathes at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Lestrod Roland, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, plays a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olymore
Lestrod Roland, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, plays a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Australia's Alicia McCormack of the waterpolo team sits on an emu sculpture outside the Australian team accmore
Australia's Alicia McCormack of the waterpolo team sits on an emu sculpture outside the Australian team accomodation inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Judo team members from the Czech Republic eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games more
Judo team members from the Czech Republic eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An athlete waits to be served in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Villagemore
An athlete waits to be served in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletes Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Brazilian Olympic footballer Oscar dos Santos Emboaba is seen in an Olympic store at the Athletes Village imore
Brazilian Olympic footballer Oscar dos Santos Emboaba is seen in an Olympic store at the Athletes Village in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Canada's women basketball team members jump in the air in front of the Olympic rings at the London 2012 Olymore
Canada's women basketball team members jump in the air in front of the Olympic rings at the London 2012 Olympic Games village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Delwayne Joseph Delaney, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, stretches during his workout at the Athletes'more
Delwayne Joseph Delaney, a runner from Saint Kitts and Nevis, stretches during his workout at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
A Canadian team athlete takes a drink from a refrigerator in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olmore
A Canadian team athlete takes a drink from a refrigerator in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Armed police officers patrol outside the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Smore
Armed police officers patrol outside the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Boxer Pak Jong Chol of North Korea plays pool at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July more
Boxer Pak Jong Chol of North Korea plays pool at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Cuban wrestlers Yunior Estrada (L) and Hanser Meoque play a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olymmore
Cuban wrestlers Yunior Estrada (L) and Hanser Meoque play a video game at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. Opening ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics will be held on Friday. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
A visitor testing facilities overnight smokes a cigarette on one of the brightly decorated balconies in themore
A visitor testing facilities overnight smokes a cigarette on one of the brightly decorated balconies in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Athletes eat in a dining area of the Athletes Village at Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 23, more
Athletes eat in a dining area of the Athletes Village at Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer player Robyn Gayle of Canada gets her nails done at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in Londmore
Soccer player Robyn Gayle of Canada gets her nails done at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Food is served in the 5,000 capacity Olympic Village dining room, a temporary structure built for the Londomore
Food is served in the 5,000 capacity Olympic Village dining room, a temporary structure built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, during a test of the facilities in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Shane Brathwaite, a member of the Barbados athletics team, works out at the athletes village at the Olympicmore
Shane Brathwaite, a member of the Barbados athletics team, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Sports drinks are seen behind the counter in the Globe bar in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012more
Sports drinks are seen behind the counter in the Globe bar in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A twin bedroom and balcony in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stramore
A twin bedroom and balcony in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Visitors are shown around the wetlands area of the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games more
Visitors are shown around the wetlands area of the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London on June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Members of Russia's volleyball team walk through the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east Lmore
Members of Russia's volleyball team walk through the London 2012 Olympic Games Village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Canadian women's soccer team players Robyn Gayle (L) and Rhian Wilkinson look out the window from a double-more
Canadian women's soccer team players Robyn Gayle (L) and Rhian Wilkinson look out the window from a double-decker bus as they arrive at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Kylie Peake (L), an official from Australia, rides a bicycle with a colleague at the athletes village at thmore
Kylie Peake (L), an official from Australia, rides a bicycle with a colleague at the athletes village at the Olympic Park, in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Students who were asked to test facilities for the night sit in Victory Park in the Olympic Village built fmore
Students who were asked to test facilities for the night sit in Victory Park in the Olympic Village built for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Stratford, east London June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Jorge Garcia Bustos (L) and Maria Valdes Paris, weightlifters from Chile, train at the Athletes' Village atmore
Jorge Garcia Bustos (L) and Maria Valdes Paris, weightlifters from Chile, train at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
Team members from Russia eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games athletes village more
Team members from Russia eat in the main dining hall inside the London 2012 Olympic Games athletes village in Stratford, east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Victory Park in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east Lomore
Victory Park in the Olympic Village, built for the London 2012 Olympic Games, is seen in Stratford, east London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Swimmer Elsie Uwamahoro from Burundi, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July more
Swimmer Elsie Uwamahoro from Burundi, works out at the athletes village at the Olympic Park in London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
下一个
Living with HIV
The faces of HIV/AIDS around the world.
A bus that does push-ups
A London bus has been transformed into a robotic sculpture which can perform push-ups, which the creator hopes will become an unofficial mascot of the Olympic...
Roller-skating retirees
About 70 retirees take free roller-skating lessons twice a week in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Off the streets, into the gym
More than one hundred people train daily at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in Sao Paulo. The gym was founded with the aim of getting young people out...
精选图集
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.