版本:
中国

Month of Ramadan

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A general view shows Muslims having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, August 6, 2012. Picture taken with a zoom burst. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A general view shows Muslims having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, August 6, 2012. Picture taken with a zoom burst. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A sticker is seen on glass door at the Jama Masjid Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Panama City, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A sticker is seen on glass door at the Jama Masjid Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Panama City, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
2 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Women perform evening prayers in the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Cairo, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Women perform evening prayers in the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Cairo, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
3 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims offering last Friday prayers are seen through the spectacles of a man at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims offering last Friday prayers are seen through the spectacles of a man at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A boy stands near vegetables being sold in a market during the holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A boy stands near vegetables being sold in a market during the holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
5 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A boy waits to perform Friday prayers on the main road outside the Madani Masjid community during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kathmandu July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A boy waits to perform Friday prayers on the main road outside the Madani Masjid community during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kathmandu July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims offer prayers after having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims offer prayers after having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
7 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims attend Friday prayers on a rainy first day of Ramadan, at the courtyard of a housing estate next to a small BBC community centre and mosque in east London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims attend Friday prayers on a rainy first day of Ramadan, at the courtyard of a housing estate next to a small BBC community centre and mosque in east London July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
8 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims attend a mass prayer session "Tarawih" marking the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in a mosque in Makassar of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims attend a mass prayer session "Tarawih" marking the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in a mosque in Makassar of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
9 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A Muslim man sleeps along the streets of the historic centre of Stone Town in the Indian Ocean Island of Zanzibar during the holy month of Ramadan, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A Muslim man sleeps along the streets of the historic centre of Stone Town in the Indian Ocean Island of Zanzibar during the holy month of Ramadan, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
10 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Devotees pray inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Devotees pray inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
11 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

People wait as a man grills meat for their first meal to break the fast during the first day of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in Cairo, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

People wait as a man grills meat for their first meal to break the fast during the first day of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in Cairo, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
12 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims perform Friday prayers in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Mexico City July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims perform Friday prayers in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Mexico City July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
13 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

People break their fast at the end of the third day of Islam's holy month of Ramadan near the court house in Benghazi July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

People break their fast at the end of the third day of Islam's holy month of Ramadan near the court house in Benghazi July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
14 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Anti-government protesters prepare for Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast, during the holy month of Ramadan at al-Zubairi street in Sanaa, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Anti-government protesters prepare for Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast, during the holy month of Ramadan at al-Zubairi street in Sanaa, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
15 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A Palestinian woman walks in front of a section of Israel's controversial barrier near Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A Palestinian woman walks in front of a section of Israel's controversial barrier near Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
16 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Workers wait to break fast at Riyadh's Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque, on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Fahad Shadeed

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Workers wait to break fast at Riyadh's Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque, on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Fahad Shadeed

Close
17 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Kashmiri Muslim men sit on a road outside a mosque to perform prayers on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Kashmiri Muslim men sit on a road outside a mosque to perform prayers on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
18 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

People wait to receive a meal foriftar, or the evening meal, to break fast, at Takeyat Um Ali, a humanitarian services center, in Amman July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

People wait to receive a meal foriftar, or the evening meal, to break fast, at Takeyat Um Ali, a humanitarian services center, in Amman July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
19 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Somali Muslim men eat during iftar, as they break their fast, at the African Muslim agency during the holy month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Somali Muslim men eat during iftar, as they break their fast, at the African Muslim agency during the holy month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
20 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A Muslim boy offers prayer during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Nepali Jame Mashjid in Kathmandu July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A Muslim boy offers prayer during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Nepali Jame Mashjid in Kathmandu July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
21 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Students attend a Koran lesson after breakfast at Sheikh Bashir mosque at Omdurman locality, during the holy month of Ramadan, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Students attend a Koran lesson after breakfast at Sheikh Bashir mosque at Omdurman locality, during the holy month of Ramadan, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
22 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A girl hawks local snacks in the Dal neighbourhood before the break of fast on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan in Nigeria's northern city of Kano July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A girl hawks local snacks in the Dal neighbourhood before the break of fast on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan in Nigeria's northern city of Kano July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
23 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A butcher prepares meat for customers at a market in Tripoli, on the first day of Ramadan, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A butcher prepares meat for customers at a market in Tripoli, on the first day of Ramadan, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Close
24 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

People wait to commute on different modes of public transportation before iftar (breaking fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

People wait to commute on different modes of public transportation before iftar (breaking fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
25 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A Palestinian girl stands at Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City before the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A Palestinian girl stands at Lion's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City before the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
26 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims wash themselves before performing Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside the Madani Masjid community in Kathmandu July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims wash themselves before performing Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside the Madani Masjid community in Kathmandu July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
27 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A woman rests against a pillar before offering prayers inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A woman rests against a pillar before offering prayers inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
28 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Palestinians walk at the compound of the Dome of the Rock known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as The Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Palestinians walk at the compound of the Dome of the Rock known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as The Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
29 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Palestinian women read the Koran on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Palestinian women read the Koran on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
30 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Children wait to receive meals for iftar, or the evening meal, to break fast, at Takeyat Um Ali, a humanitarian services center, in Amman July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Children wait to receive meals for iftar, or the evening meal, to break fast, at Takeyat Um Ali, a humanitarian services center, in Amman July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
31 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A Muslim man offers prayer during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Nepali Jame Mashjid in Kathmandu July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A Muslim man offers prayer during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Nepali Jame Mashjid in Kathmandu July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
32 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A Palestinian woman stirs a pot of rice as she prepares food to be distributed to the poor in a soup kitchen in the West Bank city of Nablus, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A Palestinian woman stirs a pot of rice as she prepares food to be distributed to the poor in a soup kitchen in the West Bank city of Nablus, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Close
33 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A child recites verses from the Koran with a teacher during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Cairo July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A child recites verses from the Koran with a teacher during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Cairo July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
34 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A girl reads verses from the Koran at a local Koranic school on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan in Nigeria's northern city of Kano July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A girl reads verses from the Koran at a local Koranic school on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan in Nigeria's northern city of Kano July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
35 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims perform Friday prayers in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Mexico City July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims perform Friday prayers in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Mexico City July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
36 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Injured Syrian men, who said their injuries were inflicted by Syrian security forces during the violence in their country, pray on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at a shelter in Amman July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Injured Syrian men, who said their injuries were inflicted by Syrian security forces during the violence in their country, pray on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at a shelter in Amman July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
37 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims attend a mass prayer session "Tarawih" marking the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in a mosque in Makassar of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims attend a mass prayer session "Tarawih" marking the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in a mosque in Makassar of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
38 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Worshippers attend their first Friday prayer for the holy month of Ramadan at Sultanahmet mosque, known as the Blue mosque, in Istanbul July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Worshippers attend their first Friday prayer for the holy month of Ramadan at Sultanahmet mosque, known as the Blue mosque, in Istanbul July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
39 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A man sleeps inside a mosque as he waits for iftar (the breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A man sleeps inside a mosque as he waits for iftar (the breaking of fast) during the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
40 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

People gather at the beach during a heat wave in Casablanca one day before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

People gather at the beach during a heat wave in Casablanca one day before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
41 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A man reads the Koran at Jamia Ashrafia mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A man reads the Koran at Jamia Ashrafia mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
42 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims take a rest after an evening prayer called "Tarawih", during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in old Cairo July 23, 2012.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Muslims take a rest after an evening prayer called "Tarawih", during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in old Cairo July 23, 2012.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
43 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A man distributes food to anti-government protesters as they prepare for Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast, during the holy month of Ramadan at al-Zubairi street in Sanaa, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A man distributes food to anti-government protesters as they prepare for Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast, during the holy month of Ramadan at al-Zubairi street in Sanaa, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
44 / 45
2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Abdul Rashid reads Koran at a mosque in Dengkil outside Kuala Lumpur, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Abdul Rashid reads Koran at a mosque in Dengkil outside Kuala Lumpur, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
45 / 45

Month of Ramadan

Month of Ramadan 分享
重新播放
下一个

Pussy Riot supporters

Pussy Riot supporters
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »