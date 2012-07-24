A bus that does push-ups
Workers check the function of the hydraulic arms of a London bus that is being transformed into a robotic smore
Workers check the function of the hydraulic arms of a London bus that is being transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny in Prague July 2, 2012. The bus, which Cerny hopes could become an unofficial mascot of the London 2012 Olympic Games, does push-ups with the help of an engine powering a pair of robotic arms, and the motion is accompanied by a recording of sounds evoking tough physical effort. It will be parked outside the Czech Olympic headquarters in London for the duration of the Games. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Artist David Cerny walks at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus imore
Artist David Cerny walks at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Workers are seen at a factory hall in Prague as artist David Cerny (not pictured) works on his project to tmore
Workers are seen at a factory hall in Prague as artist David Cerny (not pictured) works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture June 25, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Artist David Cerny sits at a factory in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a more
Artist David Cerny sits at a factory in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Two workers paint a hand for a bus at a factory hall in Prague as they work on artist David Cerny's projectmore
Two workers paint a hand for a bus at a factory hall in Prague as they work on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Two workers prepare to paint the back of a bus at a factory hall in Prague as they work on artist David Cermore
Two workers prepare to paint the back of a bus at a factory hall in Prague as they work on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A worker grinds the back of a bus at a factory hall in Prague as he works on artist David Cerny's project tmore
A worker grinds the back of a bus at a factory hall in Prague as he works on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A worker welds as artist David Cerny (not pictured) works on his project to transform a London bus into a rmore
A worker welds as artist David Cerny (not pictured) works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture at a factory in Prague May 9, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A London bus that has been transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny performs press-more
A London bus that has been transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny performs press-ups at a factory hall in Prague July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Artist David Cerny cuts a component of his sculpture at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his projectmore
Artist David Cerny cuts a component of his sculpture at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 9, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Artist David Cerny gestures at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bumore
Artist David Cerny gestures at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A London bus that has been transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny is assembled inmore
A London bus that has been transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny is assembled in front of the Czech Olympic headquarters in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili
