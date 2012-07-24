版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 21:55 BJT

Roller-skating retirees

<p>An employee of a rental station gives roller-skates to elderly attendees before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. Enthusiast Valentina Arkhipova, an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, conducts lessons free of charge twice a week for about 70 elderly retirees, aged between 55 and 73, who want to master roller-skating. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An employee of a rental station gives roller-skates to elderly attendees before a roller-skating lesson at more

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

An employee of a rental station gives roller-skates to elderly attendees before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. Enthusiast Valentina Arkhipova, an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, conducts lessons free of charge twice a week for about 70 elderly retirees, aged between 55 and 73, who want to master roller-skating. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
1 / 10
<p>Elderly attendees prepare for a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Elderly attendees prepare for a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk Jumore

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Elderly attendees prepare for a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
2 / 10
<p>Valentina Arkhipova (C), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, helps an elderly attendee put on her helmet during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Valentina Arkhipova (C), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Simore

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Valentina Arkhipova (C), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, helps an elderly attendee put on her helmet during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
3 / 10
<p>Elderly attendees get prepared before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Elderly attendees get prepared before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnomore

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Elderly attendees get prepared before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 10
<p>Valentina Arkhipova (front), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, addresses elderly attendees during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Valentina Arkhipova (front), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under thmore

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Valentina Arkhipova (front), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, addresses elderly attendees during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
5 / 10
<p>Valentina Arkhipova (L), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, instructs elderly attendees of a roller-skating training session in a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Valentina Arkhipova (L), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Simore

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Valentina Arkhipova (L), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, instructs elderly attendees of a roller-skating training session in a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
6 / 10
<p>An elderly attendee attends a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An elderly attendee attends a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk Julymore

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

An elderly attendee attends a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
7 / 10
<p>An elderly attendee trains during a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An elderly attendee trains during a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsmore

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

An elderly attendee trains during a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
8 / 10
<p>An elderly attendee of a roller-skating lesson trains at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An elderly attendee of a roller-skating lesson trains at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk Jumore

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

An elderly attendee of a roller-skating lesson trains at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
9 / 10
<p>Elderly attendees of roller-skating lesson train at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Elderly attendees of roller-skating lesson train at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24more

2012年 7月 24日 星期二

Elderly attendees of roller-skating lesson train at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Off the streets, into the gym

Off the streets, into the gym

下一个

Off the streets, into the gym

Off the streets, into the gym

More than one hundred people train daily at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in Sao Paulo. The gym was founded with the aim of getting young people out...

2012年 7月 21日
Manhattan trapeze

Manhattan trapeze

Students fly through the air at Trapeze School New York, with Lower Manhattan as a backdrop.

2012年 7月 21日
Afghanistan: Lucas Jackson

Afghanistan: Lucas Jackson

Scenes from an embed in Afghanistan.

2012年 7月 21日
Life in Toronto

Life in Toronto

A look at the people and places that define the Canadian city of Toronto.

2012年 7月 21日

精选图集

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.

Saudi strikes on Yemen

Saudi strikes on Yemen

At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐