2012年 7月 26日

Adaptive clothing

<p>Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. Ukrainian fashion designers presented haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities at a special show in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

2012年 7月 26日 星期四

Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. Ukrainian fashion designers presented haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities at a special show in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A model with physical disabilities looks into a mirror before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities looks into a mirror before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Make-up artists work on models with physical disabilities before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Models with physical disabilities are seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities are seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A model with physical disabilities takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Models with physical disabilities prepare to take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities prepare to take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities prepares to takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities is seen before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A model with physical disabilities (L) takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities (L) takes part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Models with physical disabilities take part in a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

