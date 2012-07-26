版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 27日 星期五 00:05 BJT

Multiple exposure at the Games

<p>Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the Lmore

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
1 / 10
<p>Valeriia Maksiuta of Israel attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Valeriia Maksiuta of Israel attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the Lmore

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Valeriia Maksiuta of Israel attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 10
<p>Thi Ha Thanh Phan of Vietnam attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Thi Ha Thanh Phan of Vietnam attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the more

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Thi Ha Thanh Phan of Vietnam attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 10
<p>Danell Leyva of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Danell Leyva of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the Londmore

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Danell Leyva of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
4 / 10
<p>South Korea's Kim Soo-myun rotates above the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

South Korea's Kim Soo-myun rotates above the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before more

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

South Korea's Kim Soo-myun rotates above the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 10
<p>Lauren Mitchell of Australia attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Lauren Mitchell of Australia attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the more

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Lauren Mitchell of Australia attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
6 / 10
<p>Chinese gymnast Teng Haibin works out on the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Chinese gymnast Teng Haibin works out on the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before more

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Chinese gymnast Teng Haibin works out on the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 10
<p>Zoi Mafalda Marques de Lima of Portugal attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Zoi Mafalda Marques de Lima of Portugal attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the stmore

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Zoi Mafalda Marques de Lima of Portugal attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 10
<p>Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before more

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 10
<p>Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ahead more

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Adaptive clothing

Adaptive clothing

下一个

Adaptive clothing

Adaptive clothing

Ukrainian fashion designers present haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities.

2012年 7月 26日
The extreme poor of Mexico

The extreme poor of Mexico

Nearly 90 percent of people in San Simon Zahuatlan, Mexico live on less than $51.54 a month, which a government development agency uses as its benchmark for...

2012年 7月 26日
Traffic psychologists

Traffic psychologists

The non-profit organization aims to humanize traffic in Sao Paulo, and reduce the level of stress caused to drivers with hugs, greetings and lively...

2012年 7月 25日
Living with HIV

Living with HIV

The faces of HIV/AIDS around the world.

2012年 7月 25日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐