Multiple exposure at the Games
Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the Lmore
Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Valeriia Maksiuta of Israel attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the Lmore
Valeriia Maksiuta of Israel attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Thi Ha Thanh Phan of Vietnam attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the more
Thi Ha Thanh Phan of Vietnam attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Danell Leyva of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the Londmore
Danell Leyva of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
South Korea's Kim Soo-myun rotates above the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before more
South Korea's Kim Soo-myun rotates above the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lauren Mitchell of Australia attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the more
Lauren Mitchell of Australia attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Chinese gymnast Teng Haibin works out on the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before more
Chinese gymnast Teng Haibin works out on the horizontal bar during men's gymnastics podium training before the 2012 London Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Zoi Mafalda Marques de Lima of Portugal attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the stmore
Zoi Mafalda Marques de Lima of Portugal attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before more
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ahead more
Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
