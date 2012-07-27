版本:
Flashback: Beijing's Olympic opening

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A Chinese policeman stands in front of National Aquatic Centre, also known as the 'Water Cube', outside the National Stadium, during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A Chinese policeman stands in front of National Aquatic Centre, also known as the 'Water Cube', outside the National Stadium, during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A participant takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A participant takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

The Olympic Rings are raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

The Olympic Rings are raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

China's national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

China's national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Shaun Best

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Shaun Best

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Participants perform in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Participants perform in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

China's famous pianist Lang Lang (R) performs with an unidentified girl during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

China's famous pianist Lang Lang (R) performs with an unidentified girl during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Lang Lang performs during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Lang Lang performs during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A participant takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A participant takes part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A participant take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A participant take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Aly Song

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Chinese singer Liu Huan and British singer Sarah Brightman sing the theme song of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games during the opening ceremony of the games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Chinese singer Liu Huan and British singer Sarah Brightman sing the theme song of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games during the opening ceremony of the games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

China's flag-bearer Yao Ming carries the national flag as he leads his country's Olympic team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

China's flag-bearer Yao Ming carries the national flag as he leads his country's Olympic team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Former Chinese gymnast Li Ning carries the Olympic flame as he is lifted to the air during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Former Chinese gymnast Li Ning carries the Olympic flame as he is lifted to the air during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

The Olympic Flame is transported around the top of the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

The Olympic Flame is transported around the top of the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Former gymnast Li Ning of China is suspended in mid-air as he lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

Former gymnast Li Ning of China is suspended in mid-air as he lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A volunteer takes pictures of fireworks illuminating the sky over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2012年 7月 27日 星期五

A volunteer takes pictures of fireworks illuminating the sky over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Flashback: Beijing's Olympic opening

