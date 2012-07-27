Travelogue: London
Travellers pass the Olympic Rings during an unveiling ceremony in the Terminal Five arrivals hall at Heathrow Airport, in preparation for the London 2012 Olympic Games in London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A soccer fan with a tattoo looks up at a building covered with England flags in support of the England team for the World Cup 2006, June 8, 2006. PREVIEW REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Simone Clarke (L), who plays the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker adjusts her ballet shoe ribbons as she stands beside a guard before a party held by Britain's Duke of York for the ballet's cast at Buckingham Palace in London December 14, 2004. REUTERS/Ben Gurr/The Times/Pool
A view of St Paul's Cathedral from the Millennium Bridge in London March 12, 2012. London will host the Olympic Games this summer from July 27 to August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Torch bearer Amelia Hempleman-Adams, age 17, stands on top of a capsule on the London Eye as part of the torch relay ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Youths play basketball at a neighbourhood court on the eve of the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Lewisham, south London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A diner eats pizza on the top deck of the Big Red Pizza Bus in Deptford, south east London May 5, 2012. The decommissioned Routemaster bus has been converted into a bar and pizza restaurant, next to the Birds Nest pub. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members read newspapers as they wait in a queue outside the ground before the second day's play in the first cricket test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground in London May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Festival goers are pictured during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Dorothy Hughes (L) and Winifred Phillips (2nd L) pass male Chelsea pensioners during a photocall in central London March 12, 2009. The two women are the first to be allowed into the ranks of The Royal Hospital Chelsea, retirement home to some 300 veteran British soldiers, and recognised by their distinctive scarlet uniforms. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Maintenance workers take a moment's rest as they repair part of the tracks at Northwood Hills tube station on the Metropolitan Line in London March 29, 2012. Transport for London (TfL), which is responsible for the majority of London's transport system, including the London Underground, expects to see an additional 500,000 passengers on the tube during the Olympics, a number that has seen many voice their concerns over whether the system can cope with the influx. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ruth Ginsburg Hix, 4, climbs the stairs at the Tate Museum in London February 29, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A customer is seen inside the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. Built around 1825, it is across the road from the athlete's village. The landlady for the past 40 years Jan Dooner said: "I'm hoping for some good business during the Games, whether they want to celebrate or drown their sorrows." The pub is one of many traditional east end pubs that are situated within a mile of the Olympic Park where the 2012 Olympic Games will take place this summer. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man is tattooed during the fourth London Tattoo Convention September 27, 2008. The convention gives a chance for artists from all over the world to show off their tattoo art. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Riot police remove a protester from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A diver prepares to take part in a training session at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Newlyweds pose for photographs on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A woman is blown off her feet by the wind in Canary Wharf, London's financial district, January 18, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Bainbridge
Racegoers use an escalator on the first day of Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Passengers on a London bus ride past the Swiss RE 'Gherkin' building as it crosses Waterloo Bridge in the city of London September 17, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spectators and officials hold umbrellas at centre court as rain delays the quarter-finals match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Mario Ancic of Croatia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Gloriana, the Royal rowbarge, leads other rowing boats towards batterasea Bridge as they take part in Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. Britain's Queen Elizabeth joined a spectacular armada of 1,000 vessels on Sunday for the most dazzling display of British pageantry seen on London's River Thames for 350 years, watched by cheering crowds celebrating her 60th year on the throne. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Hussain, a 34 year old Muslim convert, helps an elderly lady with her bags at a train station in London, December 5, 2011. Hussain, formerly Jason Thomas, whose family are Christians and originate from the Caribbean, adopted the religion after a troublesome upbringing saw him end up homeless and eventually imprisoned. "I got involved in robbing shops and business people and stealing designer clothes from the West End's expensive shops. My life consisted of waking up in the morning, smoking weed, hanging out on the council estate and doing crime," he said. "But when I was in prison, I thought there must be more to life than just robbing and stealing." Thomas, who now visits socially deprived areas and counsels troubled youths against committing crime, was taken to the Brixton Mosque in South London by his cousin, who introduced him to Islam. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Swimmers prepare to participate in the opening ceremony of the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in London January 24, 2009. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, watched by bridemaids Grace van Cutsem (L) and Margarita Armstrong-Jones, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spectators watch from Butlers Wharf, near Tower Bridge, during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee River Pageant along the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/Pool
Members of the English National Ballet pose outside The Orangery restaurant at Kensington Palace in London May 22, 2012, as part of a publicity event for a summer charity fundraiser with Swan Lake as the theme. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Amini Fonua, a swimmer from Tonga, sunbathes at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
A man walks alongside the Regents Canal at Camden, in London March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Pedestrians walk across Westminster Bridge as snow falls, in central London February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh