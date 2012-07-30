版本:
中国
2012年 7月 31日

Olympic tattoos

<p>A Canadian swimmer sports an Olympic rings tattoo at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

2012年 7月 31日

A Canadian swimmer sports an Olympic rings tattoo at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>The butterfly tattoo of Vanessa Ferrari of Italy is seen as she attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

2012年 7月 31日

The butterfly tattoo of Vanessa Ferrari of Italy is seen as she attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Khatuna Lorig of the U.S. reaches for an arrow from her quiver sporting a picture of an American bald eagle in the women's archery team quarterfinals at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

2012年 7月 31日

Khatuna Lorig of the U.S. reaches for an arrow from her quiver sporting a picture of an American bald eagle in the women's archery team quarterfinals at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>An Olympic tattoo is seen on Marta Pihan-Kulesza of Poland's back during the balance beam event during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2012年 7月 31日

An Olympic tattoo is seen on Marta Pihan-Kulesza of Poland's back during the balance beam event during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>The tattoo of Erika of Brazil's women's basketball team is seen during a team practice session in the Crystal Palace in London before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games, REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2012年 7月 31日

The tattoo of Erika of Brazil's women's basketball team is seen during a team practice session in the Crystal Palace in London before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games, REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Italy's Ilaria Bianchi prepares to train at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

2012年 7月 31日

Italy's Ilaria Bianchi prepares to train at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Moldova's Vasilii Belous (L) sports a tattoo as he fights against Tanzania's Selemani Kidunda during the men's welter (69kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2012年 7月 31日

Moldova's Vasilii Belous (L) sports a tattoo as he fights against Tanzania's Selemani Kidunda during the men's welter (69kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>A USA tattoo is seen under U.S. gymnast Jonathan Horton's leotard during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2012年 7月 31日

A USA tattoo is seen under U.S. gymnast Jonathan Horton's leotard during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>An Olympic rings tattoo of Khatuna Lorig of the U.S. is seen during the women's archery individual ranking round of the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Lords Cricket Ground in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

2012年 7月 31日

An Olympic rings tattoo of Khatuna Lorig of the U.S. is seen during the women's archery individual ranking round of the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Lords Cricket Ground in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A tattoo of a Bible verse is seen on the hands of Brady Ellison of the U.S. as he prepares to take aim during the men's archery team quaterfinals at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

2012年 7月 31日

A tattoo of a Bible verse is seen on the hands of Brady Ellison of the U.S. as he prepares to take aim during the men's archery team quaterfinals at the Lords Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A tattoo including the word 'Deserve' is seen under Louis Smith of Great Britain's leotard during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2012年 7月 31日

A tattoo including the word 'Deserve' is seen under Louis Smith of Great Britain's leotard during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>A diver practices before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

2012年 7月 31日

A diver practices before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Brazil's Alison practices for the men's beach volleyball competition for the London 2012 Olympic Games, in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

2012年 7月 31日

Brazil's Alison practices for the men's beach volleyball competition for the London 2012 Olympic Games, in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Italy's Federica Pellegrini listens to a coach before training at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

2012年 7月 31日

Italy's Federica Pellegrini listens to a coach before training at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>France's Amaury Leveaux puts on his goggles during training at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2012年 7月 31日

France's Amaury Leveaux puts on his goggles during training at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A tattoo of the Olympic rings is seen on a member of the U.S. national Olympic swimming team during a training session at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

2012年 7月 31日

A tattoo of the Olympic rings is seen on a member of the U.S. national Olympic swimming team during a training session at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Anthony Ervin of the U.S. attends a training session at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

2012年 7月 31日

Anthony Ervin of the U.S. attends a training session at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Sarah Poewe of the German national Olympic swimming team sports an Olympic rings tattoo as she takes part in a public training session during German Olympic swim team media day before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hamburg July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

2012年 7月 31日

Sarah Poewe of the German national Olympic swimming team sports an Olympic rings tattoo as she takes part in a public training session during German Olympic swim team media day before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hamburg July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

<p>A Canadian swimmer stretches at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2012年 7月 31日

A Canadian swimmer stretches at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A tattoo of a maple leaf and the Olympic rings is seen on the back of Canada's Brent Hayden as he attends a training session at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

2012年 7月 31日

A tattoo of a maple leaf and the Olympic rings is seen on the back of Canada's Brent Hayden as he attends a training session at the main pool of the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

