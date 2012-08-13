版本:
Olympic bloopers

<p>Morgan Uceny of the U.S. falls during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Morgan Uceny of the U.S. falls during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Morgan Uceny of the U.S. reacts after falling during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Morgan Uceny of the U.S. reacts after falling during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Germany's Matthias Steiner is struck by his falling weight after he dropped it during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Germany's Matthias Steiner is struck by his falling weight after he dropped it during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls in this combination picture made of images taken during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls in this combination picture made of images taken during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>France's Joris Daudet (L on the ground) and Nicholas Long of the U.S. (64) fall during the men's BMX quarter-final run at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

France's Joris Daudet (L on the ground) and Nicholas Long of the U.S. (64) fall during the men's BMX quarter-final run at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>China's Liu Xiang falls after he crashed into the first hurdle near Poland's Artur Noga (L) and Hungary's Balazs Baji in their men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Liu crashed out of the heats in the 110 metres hurdles in an echo of his injury-induced withdrawal from the same stage of the Beijing Games four years ago. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

China's Liu Xiang falls after he crashed into the first hurdle near Poland's Artur Noga (L) and Hungary's Balazs Baji in their men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Liu crashed out of the heats in the 110 metres hurdles in an echo of his injury-induced withdrawal from the same stage of the Beijing Games four years ago. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Bulgaria's Vania Stambolova (R) crashes into a hurdle as Lithuania's Egle Staisiunaite (L) and T'Erea Brown of the U.S. run in the women's 400m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Bulgaria's Vania Stambolova (R) crashes into a hurdle as Lithuania's Egle Staisiunaite (L) and T'Erea Brown of the U.S. run in the women's 400m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Romania's Larisa Andreea Iordache loses balance but does not fall as she competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Romania's Larisa Andreea Iordache loses balance but does not fall as she competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Destinee Hooker (C) of the U.S. falls during their women's quarterfinal volleyball match against Dominican Republic at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Destinee Hooker (C) of the U.S. falls during their women's quarterfinal volleyball match against Dominican Republic at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Argentina's Pedro Ibarra (L) flies through the air after clattering into Britain's Matthew Daly during their men's Group A hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Argentina's Pedro Ibarra (L) flies through the air after clattering into Britain's Matthew Daly during their men's Group A hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Spain's Alvaro Rodriguez falls during the men's 1500m round 1 event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Spain's Alvaro Rodriguez falls during the men's 1500m round 1 event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Sam Oldham of Britain falls from the horizontal bar during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Sam Oldham of Britain falls from the horizontal bar during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Moldir Azimbay of Kazakhstan falls during her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Moldir Azimbay of Kazakhstan falls during her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman falls after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman falls after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Tunisia's Kamel Alouini (C) falls to the ground after colliding with Iceland's Sverre Jakobsson (L) and Asgeir Orn Hallgrimsson in their men's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Tunisia's Kamel Alouini (C) falls to the ground after colliding with Iceland's Sverre Jakobsson (L) and Asgeir Orn Hallgrimsson in their men's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Clarisse Cruz (R) of Portugal falls during her round 1 women's 3000m steeplechase heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Clarisse Cruz (R) of Portugal falls during her round 1 women's 3000m steeplechase heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Taiwan's Hsiao Mei Yu (58), South Korea's Na Ah-reum (54), Brazil's Fernanda da Silva Souza (40) and Venezuela's Danielys Garcia (47) try to recover from a crash during the women's cycling road race final at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Taiwan's Hsiao Mei Yu (58), South Korea's Na Ah-reum (54), Brazil's Fernanda da Silva Souza (40) and Venezuela's Danielys Garcia (47) try to recover from a crash during the women's cycling road race final at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Russia's Taras Khtey (R) falls to the ground after failing to save a point as Brazil's Bruno Rezende (L) and Leandro Vissoto Neves look on during their men's Group B volleyball match against Brazil at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Russia's Taras Khtey (R) falls to the ground after failing to save a point as Brazil's Bruno Rezende (L) and Leandro Vissoto Neves look on during their men's Group B volleyball match against Brazil at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Russia's Kseniia Afanaseva falls during her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Russia's Kseniia Afanaseva falls during her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Poland's Zbigniew Bartman (R) crashes into a ball boy as he chases the ball during their men's Group A volleyball match against Bulgaria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Poland's Zbigniew Bartman (R) crashes into a ball boy as he chases the ball during their men's Group A volleyball match against Bulgaria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>New Zealand's Chris Wood falls on the pitch during their men's Group C match against Belarus at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Coventry July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

New Zealand's Chris Wood falls on the pitch during their men's Group C match against Belarus at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Coventry July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

<p>A judge watches as Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls off the pommel horse during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A judge watches as Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls off the pommel horse during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Australia's Clayton Fredericks lays near his horse Bendigo as he fell down while competing in the Eventing Cross Country equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Australia's Clayton Fredericks lays near his horse Bendigo as he fell down while competing in the Eventing Cross Country equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying falls on the court during her women's singles round of 16 badminton match against China's Li Xuerui during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying falls on the court during her women's singles round of 16 badminton match against China's Li Xuerui during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>Germany's Markus Steuerwald falls during a play during their men's Group B volleyball match against the U.S. at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Germany's Markus Steuerwald falls during a play during their men's Group B volleyball match against the U.S. at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Thailand's Rattikan Gulnoi falls after failed attempt on the women's 58Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Thailand's Rattikan Gulnoi falls after failed attempt on the women's 58Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>New Zealand's Anita Punt looks on as Rachel Dawson of the U.S. falls on the wet astroturf during their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena in the Olympic Park August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

New Zealand's Anita Punt looks on as Rachel Dawson of the U.S. falls on the wet astroturf during their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena in the Olympic Park August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Brazil's Wallace de Souza crashes into the barrier during their men's Group B volleyball match against Tunisia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Brazil's Wallace de Souza crashes into the barrier during their men's Group B volleyball match against Tunisia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Britain's Philip Hindes sits on the ground after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. The officials had to assist Hindes as his left foot remained clipped in after the fall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Britain's Philip Hindes sits on the ground after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. The officials had to assist Hindes as his left foot remained clipped in after the fall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

