Photo focus: Multiple exposures

<p>Sebastian Krimmer of Germany competes in the horizontal bar event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Bruna Kuroiwa Yamamoto Leal of Brazil competes in the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Hungary's Aron Szilagyi (L) competes against Russia's Nikolay Kovalev during their men's sabre individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Huang Qiushuang of China attends a gymnastics training session at the North Greenwich Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Louis Smith of Britain practices on the pommel horse during a training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

<p>Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Professional skateboarder Jordan Hoffart is shown in a multiple flash sequence doing an ollie air as he skates after sun set in Encinitas, California July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Lucija Zaninovic of Croatia (L, blue helmet) competes against Maieva Coutant of France during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London December 3, 2011. Picture taken using an in-camera multiple exposure technique. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Multiple exposure of Britain's Andy Murray serving to Spain's Fernando Verdasco during their ATP World Tour Finals tennis match at the 02 Arena in London November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

<p>Spain's Nuria Llagostera Vives serves the ball, in this multiple exposure, to Iveta Benesova of the Czech Republic during their Fed Cup tennis match in Brno February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

<p>Germaine Mason of Britain clears the bar during the men's high jump athletics final of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Multiple exposure of phases of a total solar eclipse in the town of Valledupar in the northern coast of Colombia in 1998. REUTERS/Jose Gomez</p>

<p>A lunar eclipse is seen over the Asparuhov bridge in the Black Sea port of Varna in 1996. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roger Clemens throws a seventh inning pitch against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium during his 200th career win in 1997. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Romanian gymnast Lavinia Milosovici going through her routine in preparation for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

