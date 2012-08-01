Photo focus: Multiple exposures
Sebastian Krimmer of Germany competes in the horizontal bar event during the men's gymnastics qualificationmore
Sebastian Krimmer of Germany competes in the horizontal bar event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bruna Kuroiwa Yamamoto Leal of Brazil competes in the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualificatmore
Bruna Kuroiwa Yamamoto Leal of Brazil competes in the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hungary's Aron Szilagyi (L) competes against Russia's Nikolay Kovalev during their men's sabre individual smore
Hungary's Aron Szilagyi (L) competes against Russia's Nikolay Kovalev during their men's sabre individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Huang Qiushuang of China attends a gymnastics training session at the North Greenwich Arena before the starmore
Huang Qiushuang of China attends a gymnastics training session at the North Greenwich Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Louis Smith of Britain practices on the pommel horse during a training session at the O2 Arena before the smore
Louis Smith of Britain practices on the pommel horse during a training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the Lmore
Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Professional skateboarder Jordan Hoffart is shown in a multiple flash sequence doing an ollie air as he skamore
Professional skateboarder Jordan Hoffart is shown in a multiple flash sequence doing an ollie air as he skates after sun set in Encinitas, California July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lucija Zaninovic of Croatia (L, blue helmet) competes against Maieva Coutant of France during the Olympics more
Lucija Zaninovic of Croatia (L, blue helmet) competes against Maieva Coutant of France during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London December 3, 2011. Picture taken using an in-camera multiple exposure technique. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Multiple exposure of Britain's Andy Murray serving to Spain's Fernando Verdasco during their ATP World Tourmore
Multiple exposure of Britain's Andy Murray serving to Spain's Fernando Verdasco during their ATP World Tour Finals tennis match at the 02 Arena in London November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spain's Nuria Llagostera Vives serves the ball, in this multiple exposure, to Iveta Benesova of the Czech Rmore
Spain's Nuria Llagostera Vives serves the ball, in this multiple exposure, to Iveta Benesova of the Czech Republic during their Fed Cup tennis match in Brno February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Germaine Mason of Britain clears the bar during the men's high jump athletics final of the Beijing 2008 Olymore
Germaine Mason of Britain clears the bar during the men's high jump athletics final of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Multiple exposure of phases of a total solar eclipse in the town of Valledupar in the northern coast of Colmore
Multiple exposure of phases of a total solar eclipse in the town of Valledupar in the northern coast of Colombia in 1998. REUTERS/Jose Gomez
A lunar eclipse is seen over the Asparuhov bridge in the Black Sea port of Varna in 1996. REUTERS/Stringmore
A lunar eclipse is seen over the Asparuhov bridge in the Black Sea port of Varna in 1996. REUTERS/Stringer
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roger Clemens throws a seventh inning pitch against the New York Yankees at Yankemore
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roger Clemens throws a seventh inning pitch against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium during his 200th career win in 1997. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Romanian gymnast Lavinia Milosovici going through her routine in preparation for the 1996 Summer Olympic Gamore
Romanian gymnast Lavinia Milosovici going through her routine in preparation for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. REUTERS/Mike Blake
