Seven years of Talmud study
An ultra-Orthodox Jew uses binoculars during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studyinmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jew uses binoculars during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jews wait for the start of a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying tmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jews wait for the start of a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jews use binoculars during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying tmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jews use binoculars during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Tmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy looks up during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studyinmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy looks up during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attends a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attends a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jew waves to a police helicopter during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jew waves to a police helicopter during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jew enters a stadium during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studyimore
An ultra-Orthodox Jew enters a stadium during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attends a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attends a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy attends a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy attends a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Tmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jew uses a pair of binoculars during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle more
An ultra-Orthodox Jew uses a pair of binoculars during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Tmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jew attends a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from thmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jew attends a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
