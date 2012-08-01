Science odyssey
The IceCube lab is illuminated by moonlight in an undated handout photo obtained by Reuters July 10, 2012. more
The IceCube lab is illuminated by moonlight in an undated handout photo obtained by Reuters July 10, 2012. Scientists are using the world's biggest telescope, buried deep under the South Pole, to try to unravel the mysteries of tiny particles known as neutrinos, hoping to shed light on how the universe was made. REUTERS/Emanuel Jacobi/NSF/Handout
The Digital Optical Module for the IceCube South Pole Neutrino Observatory is lowered into the Antarctic icmore
The Digital Optical Module for the IceCube South Pole Neutrino Observatory is lowered into the Antarctic ice in this handout photo obtained by Reuters July 10, 2012. REUTERS/IceCube Collaboration/NSF/Handout
This image, captured by the Solar Dynamics Observatory, shows the M5.3 class solar flare that peaked on Julmore
This image, captured by the Solar Dynamics Observatory, shows the M5.3 class solar flare that peaked on July 4, 2012, at 5:55 AM EDT and released on July 5, 2012. The flare is shown in the 131 Angstrom wavelength, a wavelength that is particularly good for capturing the radiation emitted from flares. The wavelength is typically colorized in teal as shown here. REUTERS/NASA/SDO/AIA/Helioviewer/Handout
France's Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (L) and French Higher Education and Research minister Genevieve Fmore
France's Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (L) and French Higher Education and Research minister Genevieve Fioraso (C), listen to CERN's general director Rolf Heuer (R), as they visit the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), a particle accelerator used by physicists to study the smallest known particles, at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), near Geneva, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool
Riley Avron, Purdue University electrical engineering student and summer intern working with the Mars Scienmore
Riley Avron, Purdue University electrical engineering student and summer intern working with the Mars Science Laboratory mission, poses with an Apple iPhone which has an app he created to locally control the Scarecrow Mars Rover (rear), in a sandy, Mars-like environment named the Mars Yard at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California July 25, 2012. The Scarecrow rover is an engineering model of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover which weighs less than the actual model to compensate for the difference in Mars' gravitational pull for testing. The real Curiosity rover, part of the Mars Science Laboratory mission, is on its way to the RedPlanet, with a planned arrival and landing on the evening of August 5 PDT, early morning August 6 EDT. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
The space shuttle Enterprise is pictured shortly after the grand opening of the Space Shuttle Pavilion at tmore
The space shuttle Enterprise is pictured shortly after the grand opening of the Space Shuttle Pavilion at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York, New York July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout
The International Space Station (ISS) is pictured on a computer monitor at the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer more
The International Space Station (ISS) is pictured on a computer monitor at the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) Payload Operations and Command Center (POCC) at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin near Geneva July 25, 2012. NASA astronauts' visited the CERN to mark the 14th month anniversary of the installation of the cosmic ray detector on the International Space Station (ISS) by the astronauts during the last mission of the space shuttle Endeavour, code-named STS-134, when they flew the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer for the European Organization for Nuclear Research to the ISS. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
A policeman looks back as the Soyuz TMA-05M spacecraft is being transported to its launch pad at the Baikonmore
A policeman looks back as the Soyuz TMA-05M spacecraft is being transported to its launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome July 12, 2012. An International Space Station (ISS) crew of Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and U.S. astronaut Sunita Williams is due to travel on the spacecraft to the space station on July 15. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An alien world just two-thirds the size of Earth - one of the smallest on record - detected by NASA's Spitzmore
An alien world just two-thirds the size of Earth - one of the smallest on record - detected by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope is seen in this NASA artist's illustration released by NASA on July 18, 2012. The exoplanet candidate, known as UCF-1.01, orbits a star called GJ 436, which is located a mere 33 light-years away. UCF-1.01 might be the nearest world to our solar system that is smaller than our home planet. Evidence for UCF-1.01 turned up when astronomers were studying a known, Neptune-sized exoplanet, called GJ 436b, seen in the background in this image. The identification of nearby small planets may lead to their characterization using future instruments. In this way, worlds like UCF-1.01 might serve as stepping stones to one day finding a habitable, Earth-like exoplanet. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout
The Soyuz TMA-05M rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan July 15, 2012. A trio of Russimore
The Soyuz TMA-05M rocket launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan July 15, 2012. A trio of Russian, Japanese and U.S. astronauts blasted off aboard a Soyuz spaceship on Sunday for a four-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS) that Moscow hopes will help restore confidence in its space programme. Veteran Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide launched successfully aboard the Soyuz TMA-05M rocket from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0240 GMT (10:40 p.m. EDT on Saturday). REUTERS/NASA/Carla Cioffi/Handout
A true color image of Titan's colorful south polar vortex captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft before a dimore
A true color image of Titan's colorful south polar vortex captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft before a distant flyby of Saturn's moon Titan on June 27, 2012, shows a south polar vortex, or a mass of swirling gas, around the pole in the atmosphere of the moon. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout
The dim, star-starved dwarf galaxy Leo IV is pictured in these handout pictures, taken by astronomers usingmore
The dim, star-starved dwarf galaxy Leo IV is pictured in these handout pictures, taken by astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, released by NASA on July 10, 2012. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and T. Brown (STScI)/Handout
This NASA 360-degree digitally-compressed panorama image of Mars made from some of 800 images sent from themore
This NASA 360-degree digitally-compressed panorama image of Mars made from some of 800 images sent from the Opportunity rover on Mars shown in exaggerated colors to highlight different surface features released on July 9, 2012, shows past tracks of Opportunity (L) as well as Opportunity's dust covered solar panels cross the image bottom and an interior wall of 20-kilometer Endeavour Crater just below the horizon and right of center. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/Arizona State University/Handout
Plarium CEO Avi Shalel sits in his office in Herzliya near Tel Aviv July 10, 2012. Israel-based online gamemore
Plarium CEO Avi Shalel sits in his office in Herzliya near Tel Aviv July 10, 2012. Israel-based online games developer Plarium, whose multi-player game Total Domination has attracted 20 million users in just a year, expects revenue to double annually in coming years as it launches new games and enters new markets such as the United States. REUTERS/Nir Elias
NASA's Mars Odyssey spacecraft passes above Mars' south pole in this artist's concept illustration handout more
NASA's Mars Odyssey spacecraft passes above Mars' south pole in this artist's concept illustration handout released by NASA July 24, 2012. The spacecraft has been orbiting Mars since October 24, 2001. The spacecraft has successfully adjusted its orbital location to be in a better position to provide prompt confirmation of the August landing of the Curiosity rover according to NASA. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Song Ho-Jun poses with his satellite during an interview with Reuters at his house in Seoul July 10, 2012. more
Song Ho-Jun poses with his satellite during an interview with Reuters at his house in Seoul July 10, 2012. Song, a 34-year old media artist with a background in engineering, says he wanted to show people that "anything could be made by ordinary people with the help of internet and social platforms". There's a long history of do-it-yourself satellites being launched by universities and scientific groups around the world, as well as amateur radio clubs, but Song said his cubical OpenSat is the first truly personal satellite designed and financed by an individual. The South Korean artist is to put the $500 satellite built in the basement of his house in Seoul, into orbit. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Peter Kirn holds two coins between his fingers to create sounds with a synthesizer in Berlin, July 19, 2012more
Peter Kirn holds two coins between his fingers to create sounds with a synthesizer in Berlin, July 19, 2012. Kirn makes music with an unusual instrument - his own body. The Kentucky native pinches two electrically charged pennies connected to a laptop, measuring the electrical currents of his body and synthesise them into melodic sound. The laptop screen shows a visualisation of the sound he is creating. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People stand outside the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum's Space Shuttle Pavilion in New York July 18, 2more
People stand outside the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum's Space Shuttle Pavilion in New York July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
This composite image from a supernova that was discovered in the galaxy UGC 5189A, located about 160 milliomore
This composite image from a supernova that was discovered in the galaxy UGC 5189A, located about 160 million light years away on November 3, 2010 shows X-ray data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory in purple and optical data from Hubble Space Telescope in red, green and blue. REUTERS/X-ray: NASA/CXC/Royal Military College of Canada/P.Chandra et al); Optical: NASA/STScI/Handout
Workers construct satellite dishes for the world's media ahead of the Olympic Games in the London 2012 Olymmore
Workers construct satellite dishes for the world's media ahead of the Olympic Games in the London 2012 Olympic Park at Stratford in London July 12, 2012. Preparations for the London Olympics have put Britain's intelligence agencies under significant pressure, as the country stages its largest ever peacetime security operation, British lawmakers said on Thursday. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
