Solar India

<p>A man cleans panels installed at a solar plant at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. Life in the remote Indian village of Meerwada used to grind to a standstill as darkness descended. Workers downed tools, kids strained to see their school books under the faint glow of aged kerosene lamps and adults struggled to carry out the most basic of household chores. The arrival of solar power last year has changed all that. On a humid evening splashed with rain, fans whirr, children sit cross-legged to swat up on their Hindi and delighted people can actually see what they are eating and drinking. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

A man cleans panels installed at a solar plant at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. Life in the remote Indian village of Meerwada used to grind to a standstill as darkness descended. Workers downed tools, kids strained to see their school books under the faint glow of aged kerosene lamps and adults struggled to carry out the most basic of household chores. The arrival of solar power last year has changed all that. On a humid evening splashed with rain, fans whirr, children sit cross-legged to swat up on their Hindi and delighted people can actually see what they are eating and drinking. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A boy sits on a cart in front of a solar power plant at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

A boy sits on a cart in front of a solar power plant at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A boy poses for a picture outside a community hall at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2012年 8月 2日

A boy poses for a picture outside a community hall at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man stands inside his illuminated house powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

A man stands inside his illuminated house powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A villager dries a cloth under an electric pole powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

A villager dries a cloth under an electric pole powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Children watch television powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

Children watch television powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Villagers stand under an electric pole powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

Villagers stand under an electric pole powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman uses a manual sewing machine inside her house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

A woman uses a manual sewing machine inside her house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman stands in front of an illuminated house powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

A woman stands in front of an illuminated house powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A boy charges his mobile phone from an electric board powered by solar energy inside his house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

A boy charges his mobile phone from an electric board powered by solar energy inside his house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Ansiya (R), 8, and Ramsiya, 7, pose for a picture under an electric board inside their house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

Ansiya (R), 8, and Ramsiya, 7, pose for a picture under an electric board inside their house at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A family eats dinner inside their house illuminated by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

A family eats dinner inside their house illuminated by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A family eats their dinner under the light of a kerosene lamp and battery operated torch inside their house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

A family eats their dinner under the light of a kerosene lamp and battery operated torch inside their house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Girls study inside their house, illuminated by a Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL) that is powered by solar energy, at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Girls study inside their house, illuminated by a Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL) that is powered by solar energy, at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Children watch television powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

Children watch television powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Sampat Bai, 64, poses for a picture inside her house illuminated by a Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL) that is powered by solar energy, at Meerwada village of Guna district, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2012年 8月 2日

Sampat Bai, 64, poses for a picture inside her house illuminated by a Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL) that is powered by solar energy, at Meerwada village of Guna district, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman uses a battery operated torch to prepare a meal inside the kitchen of her house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

A woman uses a battery operated torch to prepare a meal inside the kitchen of her house at Rampuriya village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Villagers stand behind newly installed electric poles at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 8月 2日

Villagers stand behind newly installed electric poles at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

