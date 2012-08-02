版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 2日 星期四 22:10 BJT

The school that trained Ye Shiwen

<p>A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. At the Chen Jing Lun Sports School in the picturesque city of Hangzhou, the slogan, "Today's sports school student, tomorrow's Olympics stars", that greets all who enter the compound was a prescient greeting for one little girl 10 years ago. London Olympics double gold medallist Ye Shiwen. At 16, Ye's powerful strokes and rapid laps won her gold in the 200 metres individual medley and the 400 medley in London this week; But as she shattered world records and smiled for the cameras, her swift timings led some to speculate, without proof, that she might be taking performance enhancing drugs. But at the pool where Ye got her first dip at 6 years old, Ye's childhood coach Wei Wei said her success is boiled down to good genes and prodigious hard work. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>A girl swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>A girl swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>A girl swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen (R) and her former coach Wei Wei are seen posing after a local competition in a picture from a family album in Hangzhou August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen is seen posing with medals at the age of 9 after a local competition in a picture from a family album, in Hangzhou August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen is seen posing after a local competition in a picture from a family album in Hangzhou August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>Parents wait for their children at the Chen Jinglun Sports School Natatorium in Hangzhou August 2, 2012, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained when she was young. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>A girl waits outside the Chen Jinglun Sport School Natatorium in Hangzhou August 2, 2012, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen trained when she was young. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>A girl rests during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>A boy drinks water during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>Children listen to a coach during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>Swimming goggles hang from a locker at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>A girl swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>Children swim during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>A girl rests during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>Kids swim during training at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sports School Natatorium in Hangzhou August 2, 2012, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen trained when she was young. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>A girl waits outside the Chen Jinglun Sports School Natatorium in Hangzhou August 2, 2012, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen trained when she was young. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>Ye Qingsong, father of Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen shows some of his daughter's gold medals during an interview with Reuters in Hangzhou August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>Ye Qingsong, father of Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen, stands inside his house in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>In this picture from a family album, Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen poses with a gold medal next to an unidentified friend after a competition, in Hangzhou August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen is seen playing in a park in a picture from a family album in Hangzhou August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

<p>In this picture from a family album, Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen celebrates after a competition, in Hangzhou August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2012年 8月 2日 星期四

