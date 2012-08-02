The school that trained Ye Shiwen

A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. At the Chen Jing Lun Sports School in the picturesque city of Hangzhou, the slogan, "Today's sports school student, tomorrow's Olympics stars", that greets all who enter the compound was a prescient greeting for one little girl 10 years ago. London Olympics double gold medallist Ye Shiwen. At 16, Ye's powerful strokes and rapid laps won her gold in the 200 metres individual medley and the 400 medley in London this week; But as she shattered world records and smiled for the cameras, her swift timings led some to speculate, without proof, that she might be taking performance enhancing drugs. But at the pool where Ye got her first dip at 6 years old, Ye's childhood coach Wei Wei said her success is boiled down to good genes and prodigious hard work. REUTERS/Carlos Barria