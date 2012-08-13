版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二 00:30 BJT

Rio 2016 hopefuls

<p>Gabriel Faria Barbosa, 13, stands during practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. Brazilian gymnast Arthur Zanetti, 22, who won the gold medal in the men's gymnastics rings at the London 2012 Olympic Games, has been training at the center since he was seven years old. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Gabriel Faria Barbosa, 13, stands during practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caemore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

Gabriel Faria Barbosa, 13, stands during practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. Brazilian gymnast Arthur Zanetti, 22, who won the gold medal in the men's gymnastics rings at the London 2012 Olympic Games, has been training at the center since he was seven years old. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 20
<p>A Brazilian gymnast (L) works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A Brazilian gymnast (L) works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's cemore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A Brazilian gymnast (L) works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 20
<p>Brazilian gymnasts attend a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Brazilian gymnasts attend a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, more

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

Brazilian gymnasts attend a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 20
<p>A Brazilian gymnast works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A Brazilian gymnast works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's centermore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A Brazilian gymnast works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 20
<p>A Brazilian gymnast attends a practice session in front of a banner with a picture of gymnast Arthur Zanetti and his coach Marcos Goto at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. The banner reads "Congratulations to Arthur and Marquinhos for the gold medals at the London 2012 Olympic Games". REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A Brazilian gymnast attends a practice session in front of a banner with a picture of gymnast Arthur Zanettmore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A Brazilian gymnast attends a practice session in front of a banner with a picture of gymnast Arthur Zanetti and his coach Marcos Goto at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. The banner reads "Congratulations to Arthur and Marquinhos for the gold medals at the London 2012 Olympic Games". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Brazilian gymnast (C) lifts weights as fellow gymnasts look on during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A Brazilian gymnast (C) lifts weights as fellow gymnasts look on during a practice session at SERC Santa Mamore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A Brazilian gymnast (C) lifts weights as fellow gymnasts look on during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 20
<p>A Brazilian gymnast (top) practises on the bars as fellow gymnasts look on during practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A Brazilian gymnast (top) practises on the bars as fellow gymnasts look on during practice session at SERC more

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A Brazilian gymnast (top) practises on the bars as fellow gymnasts look on during practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 20
<p>A Brazilian gymnast works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A Brazilian gymnast works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's centermore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A Brazilian gymnast works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 20
<p>A Brazilian gymnast works out on the parallel bars during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A Brazilian gymnast works out on the parallel bars during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium'more

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A Brazilian gymnast works out on the parallel bars during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 20
<p>Brazilian gymnast Gabriel Faria Barbosa, 13, shows his hand protections during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Brazilian gymnast Gabriel Faria Barbosa, 13, shows his hand protections during a practice session at SERC Smore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

Brazilian gymnast Gabriel Faria Barbosa, 13, shows his hand protections during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 20
<p>Brazilian gymnasts prepare for a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Brazilian gymnasts prepare for a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do more

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

Brazilian gymnasts prepare for a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 20
<p>Brazilian gymnast Guilherme Kuriki, 13, practices on the pommel horse during practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Brazilian gymnast Guilherme Kuriki, 13, practices on the pommel horse during practice session at SERC Santamore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

Brazilian gymnast Guilherme Kuriki, 13, practices on the pommel horse during practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 20
<p>A Brazilian gymnast powders his hands before a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A Brazilian gymnast powders his hands before a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Smore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A Brazilian gymnast powders his hands before a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 20
<p>A Brazilian gymnast attends a practice session in front of a banner with a picture of gymnast Arthur Zanetti at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A Brazilian gymnast attends a practice session in front of a banner with a picture of gymnast Arthur Zanettmore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A Brazilian gymnast attends a practice session in front of a banner with a picture of gymnast Arthur Zanetti at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 20
<p>A Brazilian gymnast works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A Brazilian gymnast works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's centermore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A Brazilian gymnast works out on the rings during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 20
<p>A Brazilian gymnast practises on the bars as a fellow gymnast looks on during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A Brazilian gymnast practises on the bars as a fellow gymnast looks on during a practice session at SERC Samore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A Brazilian gymnast practises on the bars as a fellow gymnast looks on during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 20
<p>Brazilian gymnasts attend a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

Brazilian gymnasts attend a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul Amore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

Brazilian gymnasts attend a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
17 / 20
<p>Brazilian gymnasts attend a practice session next to their coach, in front of a banner with a picture of gymnast Arthur Zanetti and his coach Marcos Goto, at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. The banner reads "Congratulations to Arthur and Marquinhos for the gold medals at the London 2012 Olympic Games". REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Brazilian gymnasts attend a practice session next to their coach, in front of a banner with a picture of gymore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

Brazilian gymnasts attend a practice session next to their coach, in front of a banner with a picture of gymnast Arthur Zanetti and his coach Marcos Goto, at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. The banner reads "Congratulations to Arthur and Marquinhos for the gold medals at the London 2012 Olympic Games". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
18 / 20
<p>A Brazilian gymnast lifts a weight during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A Brazilian gymnast lifts a weight during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao more

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A Brazilian gymnast lifts a weight during a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
19 / 20
<p>A Brazilian gymnast attends a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A Brazilian gymnast attends a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sulmore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A Brazilian gymnast attends a practice session at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center in Sao Caetano do Sul August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Panning for gold

Panning for gold

下一个

Panning for gold

Panning for gold

Images from London using the ‘pan’ photographic technique.

2012年 8月 11日
The shadow of Agent Orange

The shadow of Agent Orange

The U.S. is now formally involved in the clean-up of Agent Orange contamination in Vietnam.

2012年 8月 9日
Funeral for slain Egyptian guards

Funeral for slain Egyptian guards

Crowds of mourners gather at a military funeral for 16 Egyptian border guards, slain in an attack blamed partly on Palestinian militants.

2012年 8月 8日
Philippines submerged

Philippines submerged

Deadly torrential rains flooded much of Manila and surrounding areas, forcing nearly 270,000 people to flee their homes.

2012年 8月 8日

精选图集

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐