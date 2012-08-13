版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二 06:05 BJT

Meteor shower

<p>A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon, Israel August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the southern town ofmore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon, Israel August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
1 / 8
<p>A man (bottom) and a woman give water and food to a wild fox as they observe meteors streaking past stars and the moon with a telescope in the night sky over El Torcal nature park reserve in the southern Spanish town of Antequera, near Malaga early August 12, 2012. The Perseid meteor shower is sparked every August when the Earth passes through a stream of space debris left by comet Swift-Tuttle. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A man (bottom) and a woman give water and food to a wild fox as they observe meteors streaking past stars amore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A man (bottom) and a woman give water and food to a wild fox as they observe meteors streaking past stars and the moon with a telescope in the night sky over El Torcal nature park reserve in the southern Spanish town of Antequera, near Malaga early August 12, 2012. The Perseid meteor shower is sparked every August when the Earth passes through a stream of space debris left by comet Swift-Tuttle. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
2 / 8
<p>People watch the annual Perseid meteor shower in the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

People watch the annual Perseid meteor shower in the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon August 12, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

People watch the annual Perseid meteor shower in the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
3 / 8
<p>A meteor (top, R) streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, 180 km (112 miles) south from Sarajevo, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic </p>

A meteor (top, R) streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, 18more

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A meteor (top, R) streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, 180 km (112 miles) south from Sarajevo, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 8
<p>People wake up after observing meteors streaking past stars in the night sky over El Torcal nature park reserve in the southern Spanish town of Antequera, near Malaga, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

People wake up after observing meteors streaking past stars in the night sky over El Torcal nature park resmore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

People wake up after observing meteors streaking past stars in the night sky over El Torcal nature park reserve in the southern Spanish town of Antequera, near Malaga, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
5 / 8
<p>A meteor (top C) streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, 180 km (112 miles) south from Sarajevo, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic </p>

A meteor (top C) streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, 180more

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A meteor (top C) streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, 180 km (112 miles) south from Sarajevo, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
6 / 8
<p>A meteor (top) streaks past stars in the night sky above Lake Geneva and the Mont-Blanc, at the Mont-Tendre near Montricher in the Jura, north of Geneva, late August 10, 2012. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A meteor (top) streaks past stars in the night sky above Lake Geneva and the Mont-Blanc, at the Mont-Tendremore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A meteor (top) streaks past stars in the night sky above Lake Geneva and the Mont-Blanc, at the Mont-Tendre near Montricher in the Jura, north of Geneva, late August 10, 2012. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
7 / 8
<p>A meteor (top, R) streaks past stars in the night sky above Lake Geneva and the Mont-Blancl, at the Mont-Tendre near Montricher in the Jura, north of Geneva, early August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

A meteor (top, R) streaks past stars in the night sky above Lake Geneva and the Mont-Blancl, at the Mont-Temore

2012年 8月 14日 星期二

A meteor (top, R) streaks past stars in the night sky above Lake Geneva and the Mont-Blancl, at the Mont-Tendre near Montricher in the Jura, north of Geneva, early August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
8 / 8
重播
下一图片集
Olympic bloopers

Olympic bloopers

下一个

Olympic bloopers

Olympic bloopers

Olympic athletes succumb to gravity when they flip, trip or fall.

2012年 8月 14日
Rio 2016 hopefuls

Rio 2016 hopefuls

Young Brazilian gymnasts practice at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center, where gold medalist Arthur Zanetti has been training since he was seven years old.

2012年 8月 14日
Panning for gold

Panning for gold

Images from London using the ‘pan’ photographic technique.

2012年 8月 11日
The shadow of Agent Orange

The shadow of Agent Orange

The U.S. is now formally involved in the clean-up of Agent Orange contamination in Vietnam.

2012年 8月 9日

精选图集

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐