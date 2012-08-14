版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三 00:50 BJT

Photo focus: Silhouette

<p>An unidentified athlete competes in the men's pole vault event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>Policemen prepare to rappel during a demonstration of K9 unit and police techniques at the Secretary of Public Security in the municipality of Guadalupe, Mexico, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

<p>A man stretches before work at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>People watch fireworks as they take a bath in the Mediterranean Sea on San Juan's (Saint John's) night, which traditionally is the shortest night of the year, in the southern Spanish town of Malaga, early June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>The moon passes between the sun and the earth during a solar eclipse in Valparaiso City, 75 miles (121 km) northwest of Santiago, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

<p>A scuba diver removes his equipment as he prepares to exit La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez</p>

<p>A student from the University of Indonesia descends into Jomblang cave at Gunungkidul district, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

<p>Spectators watch as freestyle motocross stunt riders from Red Bull X-Fighters perform during their show at Galle Face Green in Colombo July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>A boy is silhouetted as he climbs down a barren tree while playing in the southern Indian city of Chennai June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Workers clean the tree-like stainless steel sculpture 'Inversion' by U.S. artist Roxy Paine, installed in the Art Garden of the Israel Museum in Jerusalem January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Wrangler Nate Cummins takes the opportunity to ride by moonlight, the night before the "Super Moon" during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A seagull is silhouetted against the sun at dawn during a partial solar eclipse on Guadalmar beach in Malaga January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>A U.S. Marine attached to the 2nd Battalion 2nd Marines from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, lights up a cigarette during an operation at dusk in Garmsir district of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, December 20, 2009. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

<p>A man walks past giant vase-shaped lanterns during the first China Intangible Cultural Heritage Park Lantern Art Festival in Hefei, Anhui province December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Exhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut poses with Queen Victoria's Small Diamond Crown at the Queen's Gallery in Buckingham Palace, London May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A member of Crystal Palace diving club dives during a training session in London March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Contestant Yi Hui practices for the 2nd China Pole Dance semi-final in Tianjin municipality, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A surfer holds his surfboard during a surfing competition held on the Mediterranean Sea along the coast of Ashkelon October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

<p>A father and son are silhouetted as they visit a dead relative, days ahead of All Souls day inside the Cemetery of the Heroes in Taguig City, Metro Manila October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

<p>Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels during the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

