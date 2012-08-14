版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三 05:40 BJT

The athlete's body

<p>Sanya Richards-Ross of the U.S. runs in the women's 4x400m relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Sanya Richards-Ross of the U.S. runs in the women's 4x400m relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at more

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Sanya Richards-Ross of the U.S. runs in the women's 4x400m relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 28
<p>Germany's Robert Harting rips his shirt as he celebrates winning the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Harting won gold ahead of Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who took silver and Estonia's Gerd Kanter who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Germany's Robert Harting rips his shirt as he celebrates winning the men's discus throw final during the Lomore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Germany's Robert Harting rips his shirt as he celebrates winning the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Harting won gold ahead of Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who took silver and Estonia's Gerd Kanter who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
2 / 28
<p>Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
3 / 28
<p>Britain's Jessica Ennis competes in the women's heptathlon Group B long jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Britain's Jessica Ennis competes in the women's heptathlon Group B long jump event during the London 2012 Omore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Britain's Jessica Ennis competes in the women's heptathlon Group B long jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
4 / 28
<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. dives into the pool at the start of the men's 200m individual medley swimming final at the Aquatics Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Pretty/Pool </p>

Michael Phelps of the U.S. dives into the pool at the start of the men's 200m individual medley swimming fimore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Michael Phelps of the U.S. dives into the pool at the start of the men's 200m individual medley swimming final at the Aquatics Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Pretty/Pool

Close
5 / 28
<p>(L to R) Francena McCorory, Allyson Felix, Sanya Richards-Ross and DeeDee Trotter of the U.S. pose for photos after they won the women's 4x400m relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

(L to R) Francena McCorory, Allyson Felix, Sanya Richards-Ross and DeeDee Trotter of the U.S. pose for photmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

(L to R) Francena McCorory, Allyson Felix, Sanya Richards-Ross and DeeDee Trotter of the U.S. pose for photos after they won the women's 4x400m relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 28
<p>Australia's Scott Martin competes during his men's discus throw qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Australia's Scott Martin competes during his men's discus throw qualification during the London 2012 Olympimore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Australia's Scott Martin competes during his men's discus throw qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
7 / 28
<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs and heads for the victory in the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs and heads for the victory in the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic more

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs and heads for the victory in the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
8 / 28
<p>Greece's Ioannis Fountoulis controls the ball during their men's preliminary round Group A water polo match against Kazakhstan at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Greece's Ioannis Fountoulis controls the ball during their men's preliminary round Group A water polo matchmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Greece's Ioannis Fountoulis controls the ball during their men's preliminary round Group A water polo match against Kazakhstan at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
9 / 28
<p>Australia's Nat Cook celebrates a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Austria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Australia's Nat Cook celebrates a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match againmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Australia's Nat Cook celebrates a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Austria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
10 / 28
<p>Chen Yibing of China competes in the rings during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Chen Yibing of China competes in the rings during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Armore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Chen Yibing of China competes in the rings during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
11 / 28
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Ryan Sweeting of the U.S. during their match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Ryan Sweeting of the U.S. during their match at the Australian Open tennis more

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Ryan Sweeting of the U.S. during their match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
12 / 28
<p>South Korea's Ryu Seungmin (L) celebrates with Oh Sangeun after defeating Hong Kong's Jiang Tianyi and Leung Chu Yan in their men's team semifinals table tennis doubles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

South Korea's Ryu Seungmin (L) celebrates with Oh Sangeun after defeating Hong Kong's Jiang Tianyi and Leunmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

South Korea's Ryu Seungmin (L) celebrates with Oh Sangeun after defeating Hong Kong's Jiang Tianyi and Leung Chu Yan in their men's team semifinals table tennis doubles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
13 / 28
<p>Chaunte Lowe of the U.S. competes in the women's high jump final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Chaunte Lowe of the U.S. competes in the women's high jump final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Chaunte Lowe of the U.S. competes in the women's high jump final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
14 / 28
<p>France's Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida competes in the women's heptathlon Group A shot put event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

France's Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida competes in the women's heptathlon Group A shot put event during the Lomore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

France's Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida competes in the women's heptathlon Group A shot put event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
15 / 28
<p>Ryan Lochte of the U.S. starts his men's 200m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Ryan Lochte of the U.S. starts his men's 200m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Amore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Ryan Lochte of the U.S. starts his men's 200m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
16 / 28
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool </p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final matcmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool

Close
17 / 28
<p>Qin Kai of China competes in the men's 3m springboard preliminary diving competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 18, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Qin Kai of China competes in the men's 3m springboard preliminary diving competition at the Beijing 2008 Olmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Qin Kai of China competes in the men's 3m springboard preliminary diving competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 18, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
18 / 28
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. returns to Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in their women's singles tennis semi-final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. returns to Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in their women's singles tennis semi-finamore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Serena Williams of the U.S. returns to Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in their women's singles tennis semi-final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
19 / 28
<p>Ashton Eaton of the U.S. competes in the men's decathlon long jump event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Ashton Eaton of the U.S. competes in the men's decathlon long jump event at the London 2012 Olympic Games amore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Ashton Eaton of the U.S. competes in the men's decathlon long jump event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
20 / 28
<p>Spain's Ruth Beitia reacts as she competes in the women's high jump final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Spain's Ruth Beitia reacts as she competes in the women's high jump final at the London 2012 Olympic Games more

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Spain's Ruth Beitia reacts as she competes in the women's high jump final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
21 / 28
<p>Oksana Chusovitina of Germany gestures after competing in the women's gymnastics vault final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Oksana Chusovitina of Germany gestures after competing in the women's gymnastics vault final in the North Gmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Oksana Chusovitina of Germany gestures after competing in the women's gymnastics vault final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
22 / 28
<p>Catherine Ndereba of Kenya (front) gestures as she crosses the finish line ahead of Zhou Chunxiu of China in the women's marathon of the athletics competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games in the National Stadium August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Catherine Ndereba of Kenya (front) gestures as she crosses the finish line ahead of Zhou Chunxiu of China imore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Catherine Ndereba of Kenya (front) gestures as she crosses the finish line ahead of Zhou Chunxiu of China in the women's marathon of the athletics competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games in the National Stadium August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
23 / 28
<p>Russia's Andrey Zamkovoy (R) fights against China's Qiong Mai Maitituersun (L) in the men's welter (69kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Russia's Andrey Zamkovoy (R) fights against China's Qiong Mai Maitituersun (L) in the men's welter (69kg) Rmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Russia's Andrey Zamkovoy (R) fights against China's Qiong Mai Maitituersun (L) in the men's welter (69kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
24 / 28
<p>Russia's Natalya Antyukh competes to take first place ahead of Jamaica's Nickiesha Wilson (L) and T'erea Brown (R) of the U.S. in their women's 400m hurdles semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Russia's Natalya Antyukh competes to take first place ahead of Jamaica's Nickiesha Wilson (L) and T'erea Brmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Russia's Natalya Antyukh competes to take first place ahead of Jamaica's Nickiesha Wilson (L) and T'erea Brown (R) of the U.S. in their women's 400m hurdles semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 28
<p>Swimmer Michael Phelps poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Swimmer Michael Phelps poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texasmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Swimmer Michael Phelps poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
26 / 28
<p>Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his second goal against Germany during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his second goal against Germany during their Euro 2012 semmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his second goal against Germany during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
27 / 28
<p>Iran's Hossein Reza Zadeh celebrates on the platform after the men's 105 kg weightlifting event in Athens. Iran's Hossein Reza Zadeh celebrates his gold medal win on the podium after the the men's 105 kg weightlifting event at the Athens 2004 Olympics Games August 25, 2004. Reza Zadeh set a world record of 263.5 kg in the clean and jerk in the Olympic super-heavyweight weightlifting competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Iran's Hossein Reza Zadeh celebrates on the platform after the men's 105 kg weightlifting event in Athens.more

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Iran's Hossein Reza Zadeh celebrates on the platform after the men's 105 kg weightlifting event in Athens. Iran's Hossein Reza Zadeh celebrates his gold medal win on the podium after the the men's 105 kg weightlifting event at the Athens 2004 Olympics Games August 25, 2004. Reza Zadeh set a world record of 263.5 kg in the clean and jerk in the Olympic super-heavyweight weightlifting competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
Ann Romney fashion

Ann Romney fashion

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐