The athlete's body

Iran's Hossein Reza Zadeh celebrates his gold medal win on the podium after the the men's 105 kg weightlifting event at the Athens 2004 Olympics Games August 25, 2004. Reza Zadeh set a world record of 263.5 kg in the clean and jerk in the Olympic super-heavyweight weightlifting competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause