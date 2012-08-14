The athlete's body
Sanya Richards-Ross of the U.S. runs in the women's 4x400m relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Germany's Robert Harting rips his shirt as he celebrates winning the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Harting won gold ahead of Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who took silver and Estonia's Gerd Kanter who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Jessica Ennis competes in the women's heptathlon Group B long jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Michael Phelps of the U.S. dives into the pool at the start of the men's 200m individual medley swimming final at the Aquatics Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Pretty/Pool
(L to R) Francena McCorory, Allyson Felix, Sanya Richards-Ross and DeeDee Trotter of the U.S. pose for photos after they won the women's 4x400m relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Australia's Scott Martin competes during his men's discus throw qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs and heads for the victory in the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Greece's Ioannis Fountoulis controls the ball during their men's preliminary round Group A water polo match against Kazakhstan at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Water Polo Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Australia's Nat Cook celebrates a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against Austria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Chen Yibing of China competes in the rings during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Ryan Sweeting of the U.S. during their match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
South Korea's Ryu Seungmin (L) celebrates with Oh Sangeun after defeating Hong Kong's Jiang Tianyi and Leung Chu Yan in their men's team semifinals table tennis doubles match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Chaunte Lowe of the U.S. competes in the women's high jump final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
France's Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida competes in the women's heptathlon Group A shot put event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ryan Lochte of the U.S. starts his men's 200m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool
Qin Kai of China competes in the men's 3m springboard preliminary diving competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 18, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Serena Williams of the U.S. returns to Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in their women's singles tennis semi-final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ashton Eaton of the U.S. competes in the men's decathlon long jump event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Spain's Ruth Beitia reacts as she competes in the women's high jump final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Oksana Chusovitina of Germany gestures after competing in the women's gymnastics vault final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Catherine Ndereba of Kenya (front) gestures as she crosses the finish line ahead of Zhou Chunxiu of China in the women's marathon of the athletics competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games in the National Stadium August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Russia's Andrey Zamkovoy (R) fights against China's Qiong Mai Maitituersun (L) in the men's welter (69kg) Round of 32 boxing match at ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Russia's Natalya Antyukh competes to take first place ahead of Jamaica's Nickiesha Wilson (L) and T'erea Brown (R) of the U.S. in their women's 400m hurdles semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Swimmer Michael Phelps poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his second goal against Germany during their Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Iran's Hossein Reza Zadeh celebrates on the platform after the men's 105 kg weightlifting event in Athens. Iran's Hossein Reza Zadeh celebrates his gold medal win on the podium after the the men's 105 kg weightlifting event at the Athens 2004 Olympics Games August 25, 2004. Reza Zadeh set a world record of 263.5 kg in the clean and jerk in the Olympic super-heavyweight weightlifting competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause