Strange pets

<p>Christophe Lutz walks Marcel, a 30 month-old pig-wild boar crossbreed in the small village of Kolbsheim near Strasbourg, August 10, 2012. Marcel, an offspring of a sow and a wild boar, was raised by Christophe and his wife Chloe when he was 3 months-old, and neglected by its mother. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

<p>Three-year-old Cambodian boy Oeun Sambat hugs his best friend, a four-metre (13.1 feet) long female python named Chamreun or 'Lucky' in the village of Sit Tbow on May 18, 2003. Superstitious villagers in the impoverished southeast Asian nation are flocking to see the boy, who they believe has supernatural powers and was probably the son of a dragon in a former life. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea</p>

<p>Zukhro, an employee of the city zoo, walks with Vadik, an 18-month-old male lion, on the territory of the zoo in the capital Dushanbe, January 20, 2011. Employees take the lion from its cage to have a promenade along the territory two times a week while holding a piece of meat to attract Vadik's attention so it walks nearby. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov </p>

<p>Two-year-old chimpanzee "Do Do" feeds milk to "Aorn", a 60-day-old tiger cub, at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>A couple take their pet rabbit for a walk on the South Bank of the Thames river in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>Animal trainer Santisak Dulapitak, 53, trains his iguana to pose in a chair at his home in the outskirts of Bangkok September 10, 2009. Santisak has been training his animals to appear in advertisements and movies for more than two decades. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>Ashrita Furman of the U.S. holds a tiger on a leash, at the start of a world record attempt, while skipping at the Tiger Temple in Kanchanaburi province, 120km (75 miles) north-west of Bangkok, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>Oui the frog sits on a miniature motorcycle in the eastern beach town of Pattaya January 10, 2008. Tongsai Bamrungthai, the frog's owner, says Oui loves playing with human toys and posing for photographs. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>Cyrus Fakroddin feeds his pet goat Cocoa in Columbus Circle, New York, April 7, 2012. Cocoa is a 3-year-old Alpine Pygmy mixed goat who lives with its owner Fakroddin in Summit, New Jersey. They frequently take trips into Manhattan to enjoy the city. Fakroddin raised Cocoa since she was 2 months old and treats her like a human. "She doesn't like goats, she doesn't like farms, she likes the people and the city." Fakroddin said. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>Chouthi Bai breastfeeds her twenty-day-old pet calf in her residence at Kilchu village, near Bikaner, in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan August 21, 2010. Bai has become an attraction in Kilchu village and receives many visitors curious to see her caring for her pet. REUTERS/Vinay Joshi</p>

<p>Julian, a pet Red Howler monkey (Alouatta seniculus), uses the toilet in La Pintada, Antioquia province, Colombia February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

<p>Xu Guoxing plays a traditional two-stringed Chinese fiddle with his pet rooster and duck in front of his home in a hutong area in Beijing, November 9, 2008. Xu Guoxing, 57, owns two well-trained pets, Baibai, a 6-year-old rooster and Yaya, a 4-year-old duck for which he every day plays and trains for some actions like jump, nod and make the rooster crow on command. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

<p>Two lion cubs play on top of furniture in a domestic house in Kharkov some 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. The three-months old lions live in the house of Tatyana Efremova, a veterinarian in Kharkov, who also keeps a number of other exotic animals. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

<p>A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

