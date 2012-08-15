Thank you for not smoking
Some of the proposed models of cigarettes packs Australia has unveiled featuring plain green packaging and more
Some of the proposed models of cigarettes packs Australia has unveiled featuring plain green packaging and health warnings. REUTERS/Australian Government
An advisory printed on cigarette packs sold in Brazil. REUTERS/Health Ministry
A smoker poses with a mock-up of packaging for cigarette packs in Canada. REUTERS/File
A mock-up of packaging for cigarette packs sold in Canada. REUTERS/File
A pack of cigarettes in Canada. REUTERS/Shaun Best
A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004.
A cigarette pack warning unveiled by the European Health and Consumer Protection Commissioner in 2004. REUTERS/European Commission
A cigarette warning printed on packs sold in Singapore. REUTERS/File
A proposed pack of cigarettes with generic packaging and a health warning unveiled by Australia. REUTERSmore
A proposed pack of cigarettes with generic packaging and a health warning unveiled by Australia. REUTERS/Australia Department Of Health
