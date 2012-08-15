Life without sight
Sighted guide Guilherme Santana (back) leads Terezinha Guilhermina, a blind paralympic athlete from Brazil, during a training session at the Athletics Center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 8, 2012. Guilhermina, who is visually impaired and runs all her races with a guide, is the world-record holder in the 100, 200 and 400 metres T11 sprints. The 2012 London Paralympic Games will take place from August 29 to September 9. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Boys sing in a bus on their way to the "Way Bi" interactive farm in Tecpan, Chimaltenango region, 88 km (54more
Boys sing in a bus on their way to the "Way Bi" interactive farm in Tecpan, Chimaltenango region, 88 km (54 miles) from Guatemala City, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A girl (R), who is visually impaired, pets Salu, a guide dog, during an activity with other visually impairmore
A girl (R), who is visually impaired, pets Salu, a guide dog, during an activity with other visually impaired and handicapped children in a public school in Montevideo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Visually impaired singers of the Santa Lucia Chorus gestures after performing songs from their first Album,more
Visually impaired singers of the Santa Lucia Chorus gestures after performing songs from their first Album, "Voces de Luz"(Voices of Light), at the Miguel Angel Asturias theatre in Guatemala City, August 14, 2012. The Santa Lucia Chorus is a part of the Meritorious Committee for the Blind and Deaf people of Guatemala. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Students at a school for visually impaired youths rest in Mumbai August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiquimore
Students at a school for visually impaired youths rest in Mumbai August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Blind activist and advocate Chen Guangcheng speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York May 31, more
Blind activist and advocate Chen Guangcheng speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A blind Palestinian student touches the window of his classroom in the United Nations Relief and Works Agenmore
A blind Palestinian student touches the window of his classroom in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)-run al-Nour (Light) School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Children in Gaza City April 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
A blind Palestinian student (L) walks with her friends who are visually impaired in the courtyard of the Unmore
A blind Palestinian student (L) walks with her friends who are visually impaired in the courtyard of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)-run al-Nour (Light) School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Children in Gaza City April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Visually impaired Bishnu Maya Upprati, 88, sits on her bed at an old age home during International Elderly more
Visually impaired Bishnu Maya Upprati, 88, sits on her bed at an old age home during International Elderly Day in Kathmandu October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Visually impaired men listen to a speaker during a protest in New Delhi February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan more
Visually impaired men listen to a speaker during a protest in New Delhi February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Wadee Daoud, a five-year-old visually impaired Palestinian boy, reacts to light after a teacher opened the more
Wadee Daoud, a five-year-old visually impaired Palestinian boy, reacts to light after a teacher opened the window blinds in his classroom at the Helen Keller Centre for blind and visually impaired children in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina September 10, 2009. The Centre was founded as a home for blind girls by English missionary, Mary Lovell, in the 1890s. Dr. Helen Keller visited the school in the 1950s and agreed to have her name adopted by the school. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A visually impaired teacher instructs visually impaired children on the use of a typewriter equipped with kmore
A visually impaired teacher instructs visually impaired children on the use of a typewriter equipped with keys in Braille in a classroom at the Royal Academy for the Blind in Amman November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Students, Tania (L) and Meem, climb up a flight of stairs in a residence for visually impaired girls at themore
Students, Tania (L) and Meem, climb up a flight of stairs in a residence for visually impaired girls at the Baptist Mission Integrated School (BMIS) in Dhaka May 18, 2010. About 76 visually impaired girls and women reside in BMIS where they receive special education which covers mobility, Braille, daily living skills, hygiene and physical exercises. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A blind boy reads a Braille book in a classroom in Tbilisi March 19, 2010. Forty-seven children study and lmore
A blind boy reads a Braille book in a classroom in Tbilisi March 19, 2010. Forty-seven children study and live at the only boarding school for blind children from the age of 6 to18 years old in Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Visually disabled children attend a cultural programme to observe International Day of Disabled Persons at more
Visually disabled children attend a cultural programme to observe International Day of Disabled Persons at a school in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri December 3, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Terezinha Guilhermina, a blind paralympic athlete from Brazil, wears her running shoes during a training semore
Terezinha Guilhermina, a blind paralympic athlete from Brazil, wears her running shoes during a training session at the Athletics Center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner and her guide Richard Torrealba practice during a training session as partmore
Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner and her guide Richard Torrealba practice during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A pair of sunglasses, covered with tape, is seen on the track as its owner, a blind runner (back) from the more
A pair of sunglasses, covered with tape, is seen on the track as its owner, a blind runner (back) from the Venezuelan Paralympics team, trains with a guide in Caracas April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Blind mechanic Sayed Ryan, 26, repairs a car at his workshop in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo December 29more
Blind mechanic Sayed Ryan, 26, repairs a car at his workshop in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo December 29, 2010. Sayed, who started his career as a mechanic when he was just 10, lost half his sight during an accident at work in 2002 when a nail from a car hit his left eye. Ryan later lost sight in his right eye to a disease. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A blind man waits for a bus in Srinagar May 14, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
