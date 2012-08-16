版本:
Gamescom 2012

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Visitors play Playstations at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 16 to August 19. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors play a Playstation at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A man with a toy gun poses in front of an exihibition stand of "Medal of Honor" during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A worker paints at the exhibition stand of "Sim City" during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors play Playstations at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors pose during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors play "Diablo" during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors dressed as 'Star Wars' characters pose during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors pause during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors play a Playstation at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A visitor dressed like a zombie, plays "Dangerous Animals" during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A visitor plays a Playstation during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors play 'World of Warcraft' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A visitor pauses during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors play FIFA13 during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Placards are pictured during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A visitor plays a Playstation PS Vita during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors play ''World of Warcraft'' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors play FIFA13 during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Visitors play computer games during the Gamescom 2012 fair in Cologne August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

