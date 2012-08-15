版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 06:05 BJT

Nepal's young street performers

<p>Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, does a hand stand in front of his hut in the slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. Drumpal and his siblings, Shivani and Gchan, who came to Kathmandu from India 5 years ago, earn their living by performing tricks on the streets of Kathmandu. According to Drumpal, Shivani's older brother, they earn around $10 a day by performing tricks, which is not enough to feed their 10-member family living together in a small hut without a proper toilet or any basic needs. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, does a hand stand in front of his hut in the slum on the bank ofmore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, does a hand stand in front of his hut in the slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. Drumpal and his siblings, Shivani and Gchan, who came to Kathmandu from India 5 years ago, earn their living by performing tricks on the streets of Kathmandu. According to Drumpal, Shivani's older brother, they earn around $10 a day by performing tricks, which is not enough to feed their 10-member family living together in a small hut without a proper toilet or any basic needs. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 20
<p>Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer, stands in front of her hut in a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer, stands in front of her hut in a slum on the bank of Manahara Rivemore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer, stands in front of her hut in a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 20
<p>Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer drinks tea outside her hut at a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer drinks tea outside her hut at a slum on the bank of Manahara Rivermore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer drinks tea outside her hut at a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 20
<p>Drumpal Choudhary, 11, (C) a street performer, stands with wooden stilts outside his hut in a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Drumpal Choudhary, 11, (C) a street performer, stands with wooden stilts outside his hut in a slum on the bmore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Drumpal Choudhary, 11, (C) a street performer, stands with wooden stilts outside his hut in a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 20
<p>Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, walks on a street of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, walks on a street of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Naveshmore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, walks on a street of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 20
<p>Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer ties his legs with a wooden pole as he gets ready to perform a trick at a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer ties his legs with a wooden pole as he gets ready to perform a trmore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer ties his legs with a wooden pole as he gets ready to perform a trick at a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 20
<p>Nepalese people watch as Shivani Choudhary, 7, and her brother Drumpal, 11, perform tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Nepalese people watch as Shivani Choudhary, 7, and her brother Drumpal, 11, perform tricks on a street in Kmore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Nepalese people watch as Shivani Choudhary, 7, and her brother Drumpal, 11, perform tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
7 / 20
<p>Gchan Choudhary, 17, (L) helps his younger brother Drumpal, 11, to stand on wooden stilts while performing tricks on the street of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Gchan Choudhary, 17, (L) helps his younger brother Drumpal, 11, to stand on wooden stilts while performing more

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Gchan Choudhary, 17, (L) helps his younger brother Drumpal, 11, to stand on wooden stilts while performing tricks on the street of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
8 / 20
<p>Gchan Choudhary, 17, (R) plays a drum as his siblings Drumpal, 11, and Shivani, 7, perform on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Gchan Choudhary, 17, (R) plays a drum as his siblings Drumpal, 11, and Shivani, 7, perform on a street in Kmore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Gchan Choudhary, 17, (R) plays a drum as his siblings Drumpal, 11, and Shivani, 7, perform on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 20
<p>People watch as Shivani Choudhary, 7, and her brother Drumpal, 11, perform tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

People watch as Shivani Choudhary, 7, and her brother Drumpal, 11, perform tricks on a street in Kathmandu more

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

People watch as Shivani Choudhary, 7, and her brother Drumpal, 11, perform tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
10 / 20
<p>Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer rests on a ferris wheel near her hut at the slum on the bank of Manahara River after a whole day of street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer rests on a ferris wheel near her hut at the slum on the bank of Mamore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer rests on a ferris wheel near her hut at the slum on the bank of Manahara River after a whole day of street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
11 / 20
<p>A drum belonging to Gchan Choudhary, 17, a street performer, lies outside his hut in the slum on the bank of Manahara River before he leaves to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A drum belonging to Gchan Choudhary, 17, a street performer, lies outside his hut in the slum on the bank omore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

A drum belonging to Gchan Choudhary, 17, a street performer, lies outside his hut in the slum on the bank of Manahara River before he leaves to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
12 / 20
<p>People watch as Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, performs his tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

People watch as Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, performs his tricks on a street in Kathmandu Augmore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

People watch as Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, performs his tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
13 / 20
<p>People watch as Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, performs his tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

People watch as Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, performs his tricks on a street in Kathmandu Augmore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

People watch as Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer, performs his tricks on a street in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
14 / 20
<p>Feet of Drumpal Choudhary, 11, tied with a wooden pole are pictured as he performs his trick at the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Feet of Drumpal Choudhary, 11, tied with a wooden pole are pictured as he performs his trick at the streetsmore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Feet of Drumpal Choudhary, 11, tied with a wooden pole are pictured as he performs his trick at the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
15 / 20
<p>Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer counts the money that he received for taking part in a street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer counts the money that he received for taking part in a street permore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Drumpal Choudhary, 11, a street performer counts the money that he received for taking part in a street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
16 / 20
<p>Gchan Choudhary, 17, plays a drum as his younger brother Drumpal Choudhary, 11, performs trick at the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Gchan Choudhary, 17, plays a drum as his younger brother Drumpal Choudhary, 11, performs trick at the streemore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Gchan Choudhary, 17, plays a drum as his younger brother Drumpal Choudhary, 11, performs trick at the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
17 / 20
<p>Children follow Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer while she returns after finishing her street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Children follow Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer while she returns after finishing her street perfomore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Children follow Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer while she returns after finishing her street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
18 / 20
<p>Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer, smiles through a torn curtain, used to cover her hut, in a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer, smiles through a torn curtain, used to cover her hut, in a slum omore

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer, smiles through a torn curtain, used to cover her hut, in a slum on the bank of Manahara River before leaving to perform on the streets of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
19 / 20
<p>Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer sleeps on her hut at the slum on the bank of Manahara River after a whole day of street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer sleeps on her hut at the slum on the bank of Manahara River after more

2012年 8月 16日 星期四

Shivani Choudhary, 7, a street performer sleeps on her hut at the slum on the bank of Manahara River after a whole day of street performance in Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Balaclavas: Fear and fashion

Balaclavas: Fear and fashion

下一个

Balaclavas: Fear and fashion

Balaclavas: Fear and fashion

Balaclavas and ski masks: A protective head garment used for protection, for intimidation, and now sometimes for fashion.

2012年 8月 16日
Life without sight

Life without sight

A glimpse at the lives of visually impaired children and adults.

2012年 8月 16日
Thank you for not smoking

Thank you for not smoking

Government cigarette pack warnings from around the world.

2012年 8月 15日
Quakes hit Iran

Quakes hit Iran

The aftermath of two powerful quakes in northwest Iran.

2012年 8月 15日

精选图集

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐