Balaclavas: Fear and fashion
Protesters wearing masks take part in an Amnesty International flash mob demonstration in support of Russiamore
Protesters wearing masks take part in an Amnesty International flash mob demonstration in support of Russian punk band Pussy Riot in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland August 14, 2012. The demonstration is in support of Pussy Riot and also to publicise the Amnesty International 'Stand Up For Freedom' comedy night, during this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. REUTERS/David Moir
Iranian anti-narcotics policemen stand at attention during a ceremony concluding anti-narcotics manoeuvres more
Iranian anti-narcotics policemen stand at attention during a ceremony concluding anti-narcotics manoeuvres in Zahedan, 1,605 kilometers (1,003 miles) southeast of Tehran May 20, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
An Ecuador fan awaits the start of their match against Paraguay in the first round of the Copa America soccmore
An Ecuador fan awaits the start of their match against Paraguay in the first round of the Copa America soccer tournament in Santa Fe July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Miners on strike take pictures near barricades of burning tyres on the A-6 motorway, on the second day of amore
Miners on strike take pictures near barricades of burning tyres on the A-6 motorway, on the second day of a strike to protest the government's spending cuts in the mining sector, in El Montico, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach inmore
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass production and is on sale at local swimwear stores. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Hamas fighter speaks on the phone as he sits inside the personal meeting hall of Palestinian President Mamore
A Hamas fighter speaks on the phone as he sits inside the personal meeting hall of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after they captured his headquarters in Gaza June 15, 2007. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A fan waits to see the NFL Super Bowl Champions Green Bay Packers celebrate the Return To Title Town celebrmore
A fan waits to see the NFL Super Bowl Champions Green Bay Packers celebrate the Return To Title Town celebration at Lambeau Field, Wisconsin February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A masked French special unit policeman looks out of one of the ground floor window where special forces polmore
A masked French special unit policeman looks out of one of the ground floor window where special forces police staged the assault on the gunman Mohamed Merah, in Toulouse March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Andretti Autosport driver Danica Patrick puts on her balaclava before a practice session at the IRL IndyCarmore
Andretti Autosport driver Danica Patrick puts on her balaclava before a practice session at the IRL IndyCar Series Honda Indy in Toronto July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Libyan rebel fighters with the Tripoli Revolutionary Brigade raise their weapons after a live firing exercimore
Libyan rebel fighters with the Tripoli Revolutionary Brigade raise their weapons after a live firing exercise during a graduation event near Nalut in western Libya, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An Andean woman wishes luck to a fighter named "Hatun Runa", which means "Big Person" in quechua dialect, bmore
An Andean woman wishes luck to a fighter named "Hatun Runa", which means "Big Person" in quechua dialect, before the Takanacuy fighting demonstration in Lima July 22, 2010. The Takanacuy ceremonial fight is a traditional inca celebration in the highlands where indigenous resolve personal differences, family reputation or economic problems. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Masked Zapatista rebel leader Subcomandante Marcos smokes a pipe at the Televisa TV studio during an intervmore
Masked Zapatista rebel leader Subcomandante Marcos smokes a pipe at the Televisa TV studio during an interview with anchorman Carlos Loret de Mola during the morning news show in Mexico City May 9, 2006. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar
A masked demonstrator shouts slogans during a demonstration over pension reforms in Marseille September 23,more
A masked demonstrator shouts slogans during a demonstration over pension reforms in Marseille September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
An armed villager checks a public bus entering their village of Castanas for weapons, on the outskirts of Gmore
An armed villager checks a public bus entering their village of Castanas for weapons, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 19, 2011. The villagers formed an armed group to defend themselves in response to an extortion threat last Friday by the "Mara Salvatrucha" criminal gang, according to the leader of the armed villagers. There was no official comment from the local authorities. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Band members in the police force perform during the fourth day of a protest in La Paz, June 26, 2012. REUTEmore
Band members in the police force perform during the fourth day of a protest in La Paz, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Fall/Winter 2008/09 men's readmore
A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Fall/Winter 2008/09 men's ready-to-wear fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week, January 18, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Armed members of the Free Syrian Army are seen in the western border town of Zabadani in this undated stillmore
Armed members of the Free Syrian Army are seen in the western border town of Zabadani in this undated still image taken from amateur video obtained by Reuters January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters TV
下一个
Life without sight
A glimpse at the lives of visually impaired children and adults.
Thank you for not smoking
Government cigarette pack warnings from around the world.
Quakes hit Iran
The aftermath of two powerful quakes in northwest Iran.
Strange pets
Some pet owners love their dogs and cats. These pet owners, love their pigs, tigers and snakes. A look at owners with unusual pets.
精选图集
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.