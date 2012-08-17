版本:
Ballet for troubled youth

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Youths perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. 'Ballet Santa Teresa', a non-governmental organization (NGO) gives children who live in areas with social risk, some suffering domestic violence, free ballet classes and other activities as a part of socio-cultural integration project. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Marie Ellen da Silva practices ballet in her home, before going to her class, in the Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Marie Ellen da Silva adjusts her stockings in her home, before going to her ballet classes, in Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Marie Ellen da Silva fixes her hair in her home, before going to her ballet classes, in Santa Teresa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Girls laugh as they wait for their ballet class to start at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A girl performs during her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Girls fix their make up before their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Girls joke with each other before their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A girl stretches during her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A girl has her hair fixed before her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Girls joke during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

A girl waits before the start of her ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Girls fit their ballet skirts during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Girls perform during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2012年 8月 18日 星期六

Ballet for troubled youth

