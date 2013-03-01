Suicides in China
A person jumps off the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge in Hubei province February 27, 2013. A young couple jumpemore
A person jumps off the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge in Hubei province February 27, 2013. A young couple jumped into the Yangtze River from the bridge one after another in the haze on Wednesday. According to local media, police said the couple was still missing and has a low chance of surviving. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescuers attempt to stop a man from committing suicide on a bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province, October 8, 201more
Rescuers attempt to stop a man from committing suicide on a bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province, October 8, 2012. The man was rescued after he climbed onto the top of a bridge, attempting to jump off over the Yangtze River and threatened his own life if his economic dispute could not be resolved. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers and relatives stop a woman from committing suicide by jumping off a building in Zhanjiang, Guangdomore
Rescuers and relatives stop a woman from committing suicide by jumping off a building in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China, August 14, 2012. The woman was rescued as she tried to commit suicide after killing her nephew following a family dispute, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A 22-year-old woman in a wedding gown sits on a windowsill before attempting to kill herself by jumping outmore
A 22-year-old woman in a wedding gown sits on a windowsill before attempting to kill herself by jumping out of a seven-storey residential building in Changchun, Jilin province May 17, 2011. According to local media, the woman tried to commit suicide after her boyfriend of four years broke up with her, just as they were making plans to get married. The woman did not sustain any injuries during the incident. REUTERS/China Daily
A 22-year-old woman in a wedding gown is grabbed by Guo Zhongfan, a local community officer, as she attemptmore
A 22-year-old woman in a wedding gown is grabbed by Guo Zhongfan, a local community officer, as she attempts to kill herself by jumping out of a seven-storey residential building in Changchun, Jilin province May 17, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A 22-year-old woman in wedding gown is grabbed by Guo Zhongfan, a local community officer, as she attempts more
A 22-year-old woman in wedding gown is grabbed by Guo Zhongfan, a local community officer, as she attempts to kill herself by jumping out of a seven-storey residential building in Changchun, Jilin province May 17, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A man holds his two-year-old daughter out of an eighth floor window while a rescuer climbs towards them durmore
A man holds his two-year-old daughter out of an eighth floor window while a rescuer climbs towards them during a suicide attempt in Chengdu, Sichuan province, July 7, 2009. Rescuers managed to distract the man while another snatched the girl and brought her to safety. The man, who later tested positive for drugs, was arrested and taken into custody, according to China Daily. REUTERS/China Daily
Firemen try to approach a naked woman sitting on a ledge under an eleventh floor window as she attempts to more
Firemen try to approach a naked woman sitting on a ledge under an eleventh floor window as she attempts to commit suicide at an apartment block in Hefei, Anhui province August 9, 2010. The woman who suffers from mental disorder and had a quarrel with her husband, fell onto an air cushion after jumping off the window and survived, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescuer helps down a 13-year-old girl who had attempted suicide at a building in a hospital in Nanchong, more
A rescuer helps down a 13-year-old girl who had attempted suicide at a building in a hospital in Nanchong, Sichuan province April 18, 2011. The girl had attempted to jump out of the window of a restroom on the fourth floor after doctors said she had to stay in the hospital due to a suspected mental disease, China Daily reported. She was eventually rescued. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman sits on an electricity pylon as she attempts to commit suicide in Zhengzhou, Henan province, March more
A woman sits on an electricity pylon as she attempts to commit suicide in Zhengzhou, Henan province, March 7, 2008. The farmer, who had wanted to end her life due to a dispute over the ownership of land, finally came down an hour later after police intervened, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A little girl holds her uncle's arm as her mother tries to commit suicide on a rooftop at Yaojia town in Jimore
A little girl holds her uncle's arm as her mother tries to commit suicide on a rooftop at Yaojia town in Jianan, east China's Shandong Province October 11, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescue workers help down a man who had attempted suicide onto the terrace of a building in Shishi, east Chimore
Rescue workers help down a man who had attempted suicide onto the terrace of a building in Shishi, east China's Fujian province November 26, 2006. The man had attempted to jump off the roof from another part of the building. REUTERS/China Daily
Chen Wenwen, 17, who has attempted suicide, rests with a toy in the dormitory of Baoji Xinxing Aid for Stremore
Chen Wenwen, 17, who has attempted suicide, rests with a toy in the dormitory of Baoji Xinxing Aid for Street Kids at Baoji, Northwest China's Shaanxi province July 18, 2007. Baoji Xinxing Aid for Street Kids is the first Chinese NGO specializing in aid for street kids and is functioning as a 24 hour open centre. The project is fully funded by donation and provides clothing, food, accommodation, and basic health for street kids from all over China. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman, 44, who is suffering from cancer but cannot afford medical costs, sits on a rooftop during a suicimore
A woman, 44, who is suffering from cancer but cannot afford medical costs, sits on a rooftop during a suicide attempt as a rescue worker stops her in Shenyang, capital of northeastern China's Liaoning province June 19, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Police and rescue workers pull to safety a private construction company boss who had been planning to commimore
Police and rescue workers pull to safety a private construction company boss who had been planning to commit suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a building in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on August 21, 2002. The man said he was thinking about killing himself because he was unable to pay his workers' wages. Picture taken August 21. REUTERS/China Photo
A Chinese migrant worker threatens to commit suicide on an overpass at a railway station in southwest Chinamore
A Chinese migrant worker threatens to commit suicide on an overpass at a railway station in southwest China's Chongqing municipality February 28, 2005. The man, surnamed Liu, said he was cheated by a train ticket scalper. He was later rescued by firefighters. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
A Chinese migrant worker tries to commit suicide on an overpass at a railway station in southwest China's Cmore
A Chinese migrant worker tries to commit suicide on an overpass at a railway station in southwest China's Chongqing municipality February 28, 2005. The man, surnamed Liu, said he was cheated by a train ticket scalper. He was later rescued by firefighters. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
Chinese worker Luo Changjiang from Sichuan province threatens to jump from a pedestrian crossing after he wmore
Chinese worker Luo Changjiang from Sichuan province threatens to jump from a pedestrian crossing after he was heavily criticised by his department head at a local newspaper in Guangzhou, the capital of China's southern Guangdong province, December 7, 2002. REUTERS/China Photo
Chinese worker Luo Changjiang from Sichuan province threatens to jump from a pedestrian crossing after he wmore
Chinese worker Luo Changjiang from Sichuan province threatens to jump from a pedestrian crossing after he was heavily criticised by his department head at a local newspaper in Guangzhou, the capital of China's southern Guangdong province, December 7, 2002. REUTERS/China Photo
Rescuers save a man who had intended to commit suicide by jumping into a river in Ruian, Zhejiang province more
Rescuers save a man who had intended to commit suicide by jumping into a river in Ruian, Zhejiang province February 11, 2008. The man had been out of danger after the rescue. REUTERS/China Daily
Chinese rescuers try in vain to resuscitate a man who threw himself into a pond in an apparent suicide in Bmore
Chinese rescuers try in vain to resuscitate a man who threw himself into a pond in an apparent suicide in Beijing June 14, 2004. REUTERS/Wilson Chu
A Chinese woman cries next to her friend's body after he threw himself into a pond in an apparent suicide imore
A Chinese woman cries next to her friend's body after he threw himself into a pond in an apparent suicide in Beijing June 14, 2004. REUTERS/Wilson Chu
Xian Xiyong, son of Li Jie'e, cries next to a police line after his mother jumped off a building and died amore
Xian Xiyong, son of Li Jie'e, cries next to a police line after his mother jumped off a building and died at a demolition site of Yangji village in Guangzhou, Guangdong province May 10, 2012. Li Jie'e, a resident of Yangji village, jumped off a building and died after her house was demolished on March 21, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
