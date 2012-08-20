版本:
中国

Festival of Eid

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Muslim girl prepares to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Muslim girl prepares to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
1 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslims gather to attend Eid-al-Fitr prayers in Treichville in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslims gather to attend Eid-al-Fitr prayers in Treichville in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Close
2 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Street vendors sell balloons to devotees arriving for Eid al-Fitr prayers outside of a mosque in Cairo, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Street vendors sell balloons to devotees arriving for Eid al-Fitr prayers outside of a mosque in Cairo, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
3 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Muslim man reads a Koran during a prayer to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in an indoor hall of the Olympic Complex in Athens, Greece August 19, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Muslim man reads a Koran during a prayer to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in an indoor hall of the Olympic Complex in Athens, Greece August 19, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
4 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Muslim boy sits on the balcony of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) while offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Muslim boy sits on the balcony of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) while offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
5 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslim children stand at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslim children stand at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
6 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A boy watches another jump from a bridge to cool off in the river Nile during Eid al-Fitr in Cairo August 20, 2012. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A boy watches another jump from a bridge to cool off in the river Nile during Eid al-Fitr in Cairo August 20, 2012. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
7 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Nepalese Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr mass prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Nepalese Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr mass prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
8 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslims offer prayers during Eid-al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal, in the northern Indian city of Agra August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslims offer prayers during Eid-al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal, in the northern Indian city of Agra August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Close
9 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Muslim girl removes her shoes before attending prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Muslim girl removes her shoes before attending prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
10 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Men pray at a mosque during a special prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Kandy, Sri Lanka August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Men pray at a mosque during a special prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Kandy, Sri Lanka August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
11 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Muslim boy is seen during the prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City, Panama August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Muslim boy is seen during the prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City, Panama August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
12 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslim women arrive to attend festivities for Eid al-Fitr at a mosque in Mexico City August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslim women arrive to attend festivities for Eid al-Fitr at a mosque in Mexico City August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
13 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Residents drive motorised floats in a pool as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, Iraq August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Residents drive motorised floats in a pool as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, Iraq August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
14 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A balloon seller takes a nap in front of the closed shops on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A balloon seller takes a nap in front of the closed shops on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
15 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslims sit in a praying ground before the start of prayers for Eid al-Fitr celebrations, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos August 19, 2012.REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslims sit in a praying ground before the start of prayers for Eid al-Fitr celebrations, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos August 19, 2012.REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
16 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Palestinian youth carries palm fronds as he walks amongst graves at a Muslim cemetery just outside Jerusalem's Old City on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Palestinian youth carries palm fronds as he walks amongst graves at a Muslim cemetery just outside Jerusalem's Old City on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
17 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslims stand next to a line of light bulbs installed at the balcony of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslims stand next to a line of light bulbs installed at the balcony of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
18 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A man prays at a mosque during a special prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Kandy, Sri Lanka August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A man prays at a mosque during a special prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Kandy, Sri Lanka August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
19 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A girl smiles after a prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Manila's Luneta Park, Philippines August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A girl smiles after a prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Manila's Luneta Park, Philippines August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
20 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslim women attend a mass morning prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Manila's Luneta Park August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslim women attend a mass morning prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Manila's Luneta Park August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
21 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
22 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

People take part in morning prayers outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in Kabul August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

People take part in morning prayers outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in Kabul August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
23 / 24
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

The sun rises on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Amman August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

The sun rises on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Amman August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
24 / 24

Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid 分享
重新播放
下一个

Ballet for troubled youth

Ballet for troubled youth
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »