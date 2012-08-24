版本:
中国

Tungurahua volcano erupts

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Close
1 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews a large cloud of ash to the nearby town of Bilbao, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews a large cloud of ash to the nearby town of Bilbao, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Close
2 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Close
3 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Close
4 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

American tourists are seen at a tree house, used to observe Tungurahua volcano activity, in Banos city, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

American tourists are seen at a tree house, used to observe Tungurahua volcano activity, in Banos city, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Close
5 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Close
6 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews lava, ash and pyroclastic material into the air in Tungurahua, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews lava, ash and pyroclastic material into the air in Tungurahua, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Close
7 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Banos residents walk at the main square of Banos as the Tungurahua volcano spews ashes, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Banos residents walk at the main square of Banos as the Tungurahua volcano spews ashes, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Close
8 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews lava, ash and pyroclastic material into the air in Tungurahua, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews lava, ash and pyroclastic material into the air in Tungurahua, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Close
9 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, about 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito August 19, 2012. Tungurahua, which means "Throat of Fire" in the local Quechua language, has been classified as active since 1999. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, about 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito August 19, 2012. Tungurahua, which means "Throat of Fire" in the local Quechua language, has been classified as active since 1999. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Close
10 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A cow covered with ashes is seen in the skirts of the Tungurahua volcano after it spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, about 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A cow covered with ashes is seen in the skirts of the Tungurahua volcano after it spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, about 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Close
11 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews molten rocks and large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, 178 km (111 miles) south of Quito, November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews molten rocks and large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, 178 km (111 miles) south of Quito, November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Close
12 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

The Tungurahua volcano spews ash and rocks during an eruption in Banos, about 130 km (81 miles) southeast of Quito, June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

The Tungurahua volcano spews ash and rocks during an eruption in Banos, about 130 km (81 miles) southeast of Quito, June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Close
13 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

The Tungurahua volcano spews ash and rocks during an eruption in Banos, about 130 km (81 miles) southeast of Quito, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

The Tungurahua volcano spews ash and rocks during an eruption in Banos, about 130 km (81 miles) southeast of Quito, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Close
14 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

The Tungurahua volcano spews ash and rocks during an eruption in Banos, about 130 km (81 miles) southeast of Quito, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

The Tungurahua volcano spews ash and rocks during an eruption in Banos, about 130 km (81 miles) southeast of Quito, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Close
15 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

The Tungurahua volcano spews molten rock and large clouds of gas and ash, 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito, January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

The Tungurahua volcano spews molten rock and large clouds of gas and ash, 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito, January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Close
16 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Tungurahua volcano spewed molten rocks and ashes during an eruption in Banos February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Tungurahua volcano spewed molten rocks and ashes during an eruption in Banos February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A view of the west side of Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano from the village of Bilbao, located at the foot of the volcano, July 16, 2006. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A view of the west side of Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano from the village of Bilbao, located at the foot of the volcano, July 16, 2006. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Close
18 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Local farmers look at the body of a cow that was killed by ashes and melted rock spewed by Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano on the village of Bilbao, located at the foot of the volcano, July 16, 2006. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Local farmers look at the body of a cow that was killed by ashes and melted rock spewed by Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano on the village of Bilbao, located at the foot of the volcano, July 16, 2006. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Close
19 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts as seen from a farm in Banos, about 80 miles (130 miles) south of Quito, July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts as seen from a farm in Banos, about 80 miles (130 miles) south of Quito, July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Close
20 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, about 80 miles (130 miles) south of Quito, July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Granja

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos, about 80 miles (130 miles) south of Quito, July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Close
21 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A young biker crosses an ash-covered road as he leaves the Cusua village, near Ecuador's Tunguharua volcano, some 178 km (108 miles) south of Quito July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A young biker crosses an ash-covered road as he leaves the Cusua village, near Ecuador's Tunguharua volcano, some 178 km (108 miles) south of Quito July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Close
22 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ash rises from Ecuador's Tunguharua volcano, some 178 km (108 miles) south of Quito July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Ecuadorian Geophysic Institute/Santiago Arrays/Handout

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ash rises from Ecuador's Tunguharua volcano, some 178 km (108 miles) south of Quito July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Ecuadorian Geophysic Institute/Santiago Arrays/Handout

Close
23 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A woman carries a gas tank on her back as she evacuates from Cusua, a village near the Tunguharua volcano, some 178 km (108 miles) south of Quito July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Raul Diaz

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A woman carries a gas tank on her back as she evacuates from Cusua, a village near the Tunguharua volcano, some 178 km (108 miles) south of Quito July 15, 2006. REUTERS/Raul Diaz

Close
24 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Lava flows down the Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano (background) during an eruption near Banos 125 km (77.7 miles) south of Quito, May 15, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Lava flows down the Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano (background) during an eruption near Banos 125 km (77.7 miles) south of Quito, May 15, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
25 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuadorian farmer Mario Cantuna cleans ashes off from his roof in Mocha village in the province of Tungurahua located 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Quito, August 17, 2001. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuadorian farmer Mario Cantuna cleans ashes off from his roof in Mocha village in the province of Tungurahua located 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Quito, August 17, 2001. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Close
26 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

The Ecuadoran Tungurahua volcano continues to belch ashes, late October 24, 1999. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

The Ecuadoran Tungurahua volcano continues to belch ashes, late October 24, 1999. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
27 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuadorean journalists watch volcano Tungurahua shrouded by clouds near Banos, October 23, 1999. . REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuadorean journalists watch volcano Tungurahua shrouded by clouds near Banos, October 23, 1999. . REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
28 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews ash to the nearby town of Banos in Tungurahua, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews ash to the nearby town of Banos in Tungurahua, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Close
29 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Close
30 / 31
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, south of Quito, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Close
31 / 31

Tungurahua volcano erupts

Tungurahua volcano erupts 分享
重新播放
下一个

Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »