Dog days of August

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

People walk through a corridor with water showers at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna, Austria August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A youth jumps from a diving platform at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

People swim at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A boy enjoys a mist fan at the Old Town Square in central Prague, Czech Republic August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A man and his dogs cool off in the Berounka river in the village of Dobrichovice, near Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A woman drinks soda as she cools off in a water fountain at a public square in Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

People cool off in the Vltava river in central Prague August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Lifeguards (R) watch visitors crowding an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

People take a dip in a black mud pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A young man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero to cool off, in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 19, 2012 as an unusual heatwave continues to hit continental Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A police officer reacts to the heat of the day before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, where he is taking refuge in London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Teenagers jump into Lake Zurich on a hot sunny summer day in Kuesnacht, Switzerland August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A boy cools off in a fountain in front of the Berlin Cathedral on a hot sunny summer day in Berlin, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

President Barack Obama wipes perspiration from his face as he speaks in a sweltering gym during a campaign stop at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Women sunbath by a fountain at a park of Brussels, Belgium August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

People jump from a bridge into the Rhone river at the Jonction on a hot sunny summer day in Geneva, Switzerland August 18, 2012. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Children play under a shower in a public garden to cool off in the summer heat in Nice, France August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Bathers drift down the Limmat river on a hot summer day during the 49th public swimming event in Zurich August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A young man jumps from a pedalo into the water of Lake Leman as he and his friends enjoy a hot summer day in Lausanne, Switzerland August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving at Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A man takes an afternoon nap in the shade as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Students train in the mud during a summer military boot camp in Ansan, south of Seoul, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A man, member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), rests on a hot summer day at the Turquillas land in Osuna, southern Spain, late August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

People play while cooling off in a public fountain as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

An Indian rhino gets a shower during a heat wave at Madrid's zoo August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

People bathe in a fountain in the center of Kiev, Ukraine August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A woman swims at Lake Vouliagmeni, a few miles southwest of Athens August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A boy plays in a mountain river in the Carpathian village of Tatariv, some 700 km (435 miles) west of Ukrainian capital Kiev, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A boy jumps into the water while cooling off at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, Hungary August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

People sunbathe at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A women cools herself in a pool at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

August holidaymakers enjoy the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, as summer holidays continue with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), in Nice August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Dog days of August

