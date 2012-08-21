版本:
中国

Turtle nesting season

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Loggerhead turtle hatchling makes its way to the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. Nest inventories are taken three days after the nests hatch and the empty egg shells are categorized and the information is sent to researchers. Turtle volunteers walk the area's beaches along South Carolina's coast daily during the nesting season, looking for signs of turtle activity and keeping tabs...more

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Loggerhead turtle hatchling makes its way to the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. Nest inventories are taken three days after the nests hatch and the empty egg shells are categorized and the information is sent to researchers. Turtle volunteers walk the area's beaches along South Carolina's coast daily during the nesting season, looking for signs of turtle activity and keeping tabs on the progress of the endangered species of turtles that lay their eggs along the coast. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
1 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

With turtle tracks in the background, volunteer Goffinet McLaren (L) and South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts head coordinator, Jeff McClary, check over the location of a freshly laid nest on Litchfield Beach along the coast of South Carolina August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

With turtle tracks in the background, volunteer Goffinet McLaren (L) and South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts head coordinator, Jeff McClary, check over the location of a freshly laid nest on Litchfield Beach along the coast of South Carolina August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
2 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Loggerhead turtle hatchling makes its way to the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Loggerhead turtle hatchling makes its way to the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
3 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Hatched Loggerhead turtle eggs are counted by volunteers at an inventory on Pawleys Island, South Carolina August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Hatched Loggerhead turtle eggs are counted by volunteers at an inventory on Pawleys Island, South Carolina August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
4 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE) head coordinator Jeff McClary digs in the sand to locate a Green turtle nest on Garden City Beach, South Carolina August 13, 2012. Green turtles are even more endangered than Loggerheads and the group has secured 4 nests on this beach this nesting season. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE) head coordinator Jeff McClary digs in the sand to locate a Green turtle nest on Garden City Beach, South Carolina August 13, 2012. Green turtles are even more endangered than Loggerheads and the group has secured 4 nests on this beach this nesting season. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
5 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Volunteers take an inventory of turtle eggs hatched from a nest in Litchfield Beach, South Carolina August 16, 2012. The group secures and marks an average of 100 nests during a season that goes from May through October. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Volunteers take an inventory of turtle eggs hatched from a nest in Litchfield Beach, South Carolina August 16, 2012. The group secures and marks an average of 100 nests during a season that goes from May through October. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
6 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE), volunteer area coordinator Goffinet McLaren relocates a freshly laid Loggerhead turtle nest on Litchfield Beach, South Carolina August 9, 2012. The volunteers carefully removed the 84 eggs and buried them higher in the dunes and out of harms way after a female had laid her eggs too close to the tide line according to researchers. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE), volunteer area coordinator Goffinet McLaren relocates a freshly laid Loggerhead turtle nest on Litchfield Beach, South Carolina August 9, 2012. The volunteers carefully removed the 84 eggs and buried them higher in the dunes and out of harms way after a female had laid her eggs too close to the tide line according to researchers. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
7 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Interpretive ranger Ann Malys Wilson of Myrtle Beach State Park, checks on inventoried eggs with turtle volunteers at the park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Interpretive ranger Ann Malys Wilson of Myrtle Beach State Park, checks on inventoried eggs with turtle volunteers at the park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
8 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE) coordinator Sue Habermeier opens a Green turtle egg for a DNA sample on Garden City Beach, South Carolina August 13, 2012. During a nest relocation or inspection, one egg is sacrificed for the DNA sample located in the membrane on the inside of the shell that scientists use to track the female turtles. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE) coordinator Sue Habermeier opens a Green turtle egg for a DNA sample on Garden City Beach, South Carolina August 13, 2012. During a nest relocation or inspection, one egg is sacrificed for the DNA sample located in the membrane on the inside of the shell that scientists use to track the female turtles. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
9 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE) head coordinator Jeff McClary holds a Green turtle egg chosen for a DNA sample on Garden City Beach, South Carolina August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE) head coordinator Jeff McClary holds a Green turtle egg chosen for a DNA sample on Garden City Beach, South Carolina August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
10 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A healthy Loggerhead sea turtle hatchling is held after a hatching inventory on Litchfield Beach along the coast of South Carolina August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A healthy Loggerhead sea turtle hatchling is held after a hatching inventory on Litchfield Beach along the coast of South Carolina August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
11 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A loggerhead turtle hatchling makes it's way to the surf, as tourists and volunteers look on, at South Litchfield Beach along the coast of South Carolina August 17, 2012. South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE), is a group of volunteers dedicated to sea turtle conservation in Georgetown and Horry counties. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A loggerhead turtle hatchling makes it's way to the surf, as tourists and volunteers look on, at South Litchfield Beach along the coast of South Carolina August 17, 2012. South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE), is a group of volunteers dedicated to sea turtle conservation in Georgetown and Horry counties. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
12 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Loggerhead turtle hatchling makes its way to the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A Loggerhead turtle hatchling makes its way to the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
13 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A volunteer looks at an injured Loggerhead sea turtle hatchling after an inventory on Litchfield Beach, South Carolina August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

A volunteer looks at an injured Loggerhead sea turtle hatchling after an inventory on Litchfield Beach, South Carolina August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
14 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE), head coordinator Phil Schneider removes a protective fencing before a nest inventory on Pawleys Island, South Carolina August 10, 2012. According to SCUTE, 70% of the eggs hatch and go out to sea where their organization and their volunteers work. The number one predator to the eggs are ghost crabs. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE), head coordinator Phil Schneider removes a protective fencing before a nest inventory on Pawleys Island, South Carolina August 10, 2012. According to SCUTE, 70% of the eggs hatch and go out to sea where their organization and their volunteers work. The number one predator to the eggs are ghost crabs. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
15 / 16
2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Tourists walk to the surf after watching an inventory of a hatched nest at Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 8月 21日 星期二

Tourists walk to the surf after watching an inventory of a hatched nest at Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
16 / 16

Turtle nesting season

Turtle nesting season 分享
重新播放
下一个

Dog days of August

Dog days of August
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »