版本:
中国

Ethiopian rock churches

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Orthodox Christian pilgrims attend Sunday mass at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela, Ethiopia August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Orthodox Christian pilgrims attend Sunday mass at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela, Ethiopia August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
1 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox faithful stands outside Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox faithful stands outside Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal

Close
2 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

People stand around Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, after the morning mass September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

People stand around Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, after the morning mass September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
3 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Orthodox Christian pilgrims pray by a wall at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Orthodox Christian pilgrims pray by a wall at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
4 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox monk leaves a rock-hewn church after priers in Lalibela, in this September 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox monk leaves a rock-hewn church after priers in Lalibela, in this September 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files

Close
5 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A tourist takes pictures in front of Saint Gabriel, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A tourist takes pictures in front of Saint Gabriel, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
6 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Christian Orthodox priest Mesganaw Tarkgn raises an ancient cross in a picture-perfect pose inside a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, in this September 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Christian Orthodox priest Mesganaw Tarkgn raises an ancient cross in a picture-perfect pose inside a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, in this September 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files

Close
7 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox priest walks past rock recipients used to collect holy water inside a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox priest walks past rock recipients used to collect holy water inside a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
8 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A walking stick is left on a wall next to a corridor connecting two rock-hewn churches in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A walking stick is left on a wall next to a corridor connecting two rock-hewn churches in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
9 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Orthodox Christian pilgrims pray at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Orthodox Christian pilgrims pray at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
10 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox monk prays outside a rock-hewn church after priers in Lalibela, in this September 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox monk prays outside a rock-hewn church after priers in Lalibela, in this September 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files

Close
11 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox priest reads the Bible inside a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox priest reads the Bible inside a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
12 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A man walks in the yard of a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A man walks in the yard of a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
13 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox priest reads the Bible at the entrance of a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox priest reads the Bible at the entrance of a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
14 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

People pray during the morning mass at Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

People pray during the morning mass at Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
15 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox priest raises an ancient painted Bible in a picture-perfect pose inside a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, in this September 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox priest raises an ancient painted Bible in a picture-perfect pose inside a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, in this September 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files

Close
16 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A woman stands at the doorsteps of Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A woman stands at the doorsteps of Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
17 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox monk leaves a rock-hewn church after priers in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Christian Orthodox monk leaves a rock-hewn church after priers in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
18 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A woman arrives for the morning mass at Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A woman arrives for the morning mass at Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
19 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Christian Orthodox faithfuls attend a midnight Easter mass inside Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Christian Orthodox faithfuls attend a midnight Easter mass inside Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal

Close
20 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Christian Orthodox pilgrims arrive at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Christian Orthodox pilgrims arrive at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal

Close
21 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

People stand during the morning mass around Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, the morning mass September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

People stand during the morning mass around Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, the morning mass September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
22 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A man stands near Saint George, one of the 11 rock-hewn churches in Lalibela, during the morning mass September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A man stands near Saint George, one of the 11 rock-hewn churches in Lalibela, during the morning mass September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
23 / 24
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

People pray around Saint George, one of the 11 rock-hewn churches in Lalibela, September 16, 2007, an ancient site that draws tens of thousands of foreign tourists every year. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

People pray around Saint George, one of the 11 rock-hewn churches in Lalibela, September 16, 2007, an ancient site that draws tens of thousands of foreign tourists every year. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
24 / 24

Ethiopian rock churches

Ethiopian rock churches 分享
重新播放
下一个

The art of Damien Hirst

The art of Damien Hirst
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »