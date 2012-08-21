版本:
中国

Longest lived women: Hong Kong

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A model demonstrates a a facial treatment for mainland Chinese visitors during an International Women's Day (IWD) cosmetics promotional event at a shopping mall in Hong Kong March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A model demonstrates a a facial treatment for mainland Chinese visitors during an International Women's Day (IWD) cosmetics promotional event at a shopping mall in Hong Kong March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
1 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

An elderly woman receives a flu vaccination at a Hong Kong hospital November 10, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

An elderly woman receives a flu vaccination at a Hong Kong hospital November 10, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Close
2 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Models present swimwear and lingerie of the Fall/Winter collection during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Models present swimwear and lingerie of the Fall/Winter collection during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
3 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

An elderly villager sits in front of decorations for a ritual at Sheung Shui Heung in the rural New Territories, Hong Kong in this photograph taken March 7, 2006. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

An elderly villager sits in front of decorations for a ritual at Sheung Shui Heung in the rural New Territories, Hong Kong in this photograph taken March 7, 2006. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
4 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A pedestrian braves strong wind on a footbridge under typhoon attack in Hong Kong August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A pedestrian braves strong wind on a footbridge under typhoon attack in Hong Kong August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
5 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Officials stand during a news conference to announce the new team of principal officials appointed in Hong Kong June 28, 2012, ahead of the 15th anniversary of the territory's transfer from British rule to China on July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Officials stand during a news conference to announce the new team of principal officials appointed in Hong Kong June 28, 2012, ahead of the 15th anniversary of the territory's transfer from British rule to China on July 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
6 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A cleaner disinfects a lift in Hong Kong April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A cleaner disinfects a lift in Hong Kong April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
7 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang (C) chats with a woman as he visits community facilities for the elderly in Hong Kong August 16, 2011. Li is on a three-day visit to Hong Kong. REUTERS/Government Information Services/Handout

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang (C) chats with a woman as he visits community facilities for the elderly in Hong Kong August 16, 2011. Li is on a three-day visit to Hong Kong. REUTERS/Government Information Services/Handout

Close
8 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Residents take part in Spanish dancer Carolina Vera's flamenco workshop in Hong Kong's Sheung Wan district June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Residents take part in Spanish dancer Carolina Vera's flamenco workshop in Hong Kong's Sheung Wan district June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

Close
9 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A woman dressed in traditional Chinese wedding costume smiles during the memory training at community ambulatory care in Hong Kong June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A woman dressed in traditional Chinese wedding costume smiles during the memory training at community ambulatory care in Hong Kong June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
10 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Models present creations by South Korea's Lilycomes at the Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2009 in Hong Kong January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Models present creations by South Korea's Lilycomes at the Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2009 in Hong Kong January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
11 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Judges wearing wigs attend a ceremony to mark the beginning of the new legal year in Hong Kong January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Judges wearing wigs attend a ceremony to mark the beginning of the new legal year in Hong Kong January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
12 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

The elderly collect free "lucky rice" in Hong Kong September 2, 2005. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

The elderly collect free "lucky rice" in Hong Kong September 2, 2005. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Close
13 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A woman (R) collects her new pre-ordered iPad outside an Apple store in Hong Kong March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A woman (R) collects her new pre-ordered iPad outside an Apple store in Hong Kong March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
14 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Elderly women carry flowers at a ceremony in Hong Kong February 14, 2004 to celebrate Valentine's day. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Elderly women carry flowers at a ceremony in Hong Kong February 14, 2004 to celebrate Valentine's day. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Close
15 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A couple tours inside the Bank of China Tower opposite to AIA Central building in Hong Kong August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A couple tours inside the Bank of China Tower opposite to AIA Central building in Hong Kong August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
16 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Lee Oi Lin, a 56-year-old woman, sits on a bed as she poses for photos in her 45-square-feet (4.1-square-metre) subdivided flat inside an industrial building in Hong Kong January 19, 2012. Lee pays a monthly rent of HK$1,500 ($193) for the flat. A total of 38 residents staged an ongoing protest against the government's decision urging them to leave due to illegal subdivision in the industrial building for residential purposes,...more

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Lee Oi Lin, a 56-year-old woman, sits on a bed as she poses for photos in her 45-square-feet (4.1-square-metre) subdivided flat inside an industrial building in Hong Kong January 19, 2012. Lee pays a monthly rent of HK$1,500 ($193) for the flat. A total of 38 residents staged an ongoing protest against the government's decision urging them to leave due to illegal subdivision in the industrial building for residential purposes, without providing them a place to stay, according to a local newspaper. Amid a slumping property market, Hong Kong is still one of the most expensive cities for buying flats. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
17 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A trader works on the floor of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A trader works on the floor of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

Close
18 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A model displays a creation from Anniewho Geisha and Goddess' Fall/Winter 2008 collection during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 17, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A model displays a creation from Anniewho Geisha and Goddess' Fall/Winter 2008 collection during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 17, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

Close
19 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

An elderly woman wearing a face mask receives free treatment from a Chinese acupuncturist in Ngau Tau Kok district, a hotspot of the SARS epidemic in Hong Kong May 2, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

An elderly woman wearing a face mask receives free treatment from a Chinese acupuncturist in Ngau Tau Kok district, a hotspot of the SARS epidemic in Hong Kong May 2, 2003. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Close
20 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A woman sits in an exhibition booth during Business of Design Week (BODW) 2008 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Woody Wu

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A woman sits in an exhibition booth during Business of Design Week (BODW) 2008 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Woody Wu

Close
21 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A group of mainland Chinese women from Shenzhen and Guangzhou pick up bags of coupons during a shopping tour arranged on International Women's Day in Hong Kong March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A group of mainland Chinese women from Shenzhen and Guangzhou pick up bags of coupons during a shopping tour arranged on International Women's Day in Hong Kong March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
22 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Chinese opera "Dan" or female role performer prepares backstage before her performance as part of a ritual at Sheung Shui Heung in the rural New Territories, Hong Kong March 7, 2006. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A Chinese opera "Dan" or female role performer prepares backstage before her performance as part of a ritual at Sheung Shui Heung in the rural New Territories, Hong Kong March 7, 2006. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
23 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Women dressed as characters from Japanese comic "Princess Princess" gather during the Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

Women dressed as characters from Japanese comic "Princess Princess" gather during the Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Close
24 / 25
2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A girl rests on a sofa next to a paper cutout representing Kate Middleton displayed at an exhibition on Royal Wedding souvenirs at a shopping mall in Hong Kong April 27, 2011, two days before the wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 8月 22日 星期三

A girl rests on a sofa next to a paper cutout representing Kate Middleton displayed at an exhibition on Royal Wedding souvenirs at a shopping mall in Hong Kong April 27, 2011, two days before the wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
25 / 25

Longest lived women: Hong Kong

Longest lived women: Hong Kong 分享
重新播放
下一个

Failed Cuba-to-Florida swim

Failed Cuba-to-Florida swim
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »