Mountain haying
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the moumore
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich, August 21, 2012. The tradition of wild haying in Switzerland dates back around two hundred years and is practiced from mid-July until mid-September on high altitudes with steep hillsides. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler ties a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountamore
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler ties a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountmore
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, some 75 km (47 miles) south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler sits outside his mountain shelter after doing wild haying on a steep hillside on tmore
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler sits outside his mountain shelter after doing wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the moumore
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Two scythes for wild haying lie in the hay on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss villagmore
Two scythes for wild haying lie in the hay on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (L) and his father Augustin use rakes to collect wild hay as they practise wild hamore
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (L) and his father Augustin use rakes to collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Crampons for wild haying are pictured on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zmore
Crampons for wild haying are pictured on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A general view shows the mountain Ropahien where the Swiss farmer family Gisler practises wild haying (top more
A general view shows the mountain Ropahien where the Swiss farmer family Gisler practises wild haying (top R) and the Lake Urnersee (L) in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the moumore
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler walks on a tree trunk over a stream to reach a steep hillside for wild haying on tmore
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler walks on a tree trunk over a stream to reach a steep hillside for wild haying on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountmore
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler uses a rake to collect wild hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside onmore
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler uses a rake to collect wild hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (R), his wife Andrea (C) and father Augustin collect wild hay as they practise wilmore
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (R), his wife Andrea (C) and father Augustin collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the moumore
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (L) and his father Augustin use rakes to collect wild hay as they practise wild hamore
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (L) and his father Augustin use rakes to collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountmore
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Augustin Gisler uses a rake to collect wild hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillsidmore
Swiss farmer Augustin Gisler uses a rake to collect wild hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
下一个
Longest lived women: Hong Kong
Hong Kong women are now the longest-lived women in the world, overtaking a record formerly held by Japan.
Failed Cuba-to-Florida swim
Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad was plucked from the Florida Straits after giving up on her fourth and likely final attempt to make the swim from Cuba...
Obama and teleprompters
President Obama using teleprompters.
Ruins of Haiti's National Palace
Haiti's earthquake-damaged National Palace was scheduled for demolition in order to make way for a new one, but plans have been delayed.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.