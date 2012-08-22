Shadows of the Three Gorges
Ships sail on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province Amore
Ships sail on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. The environmental problems associated with the Three Gorges dam illustrate China's energy dilemma: To move away from its reliance on coal-fired power plants, Beijing says it has to develop cleaner forms of power. Hydropower is the most cost-effective way China can meet its energy needs, but its problems are still unfolding. China built the dam to tame flooding on the Yangtze, improve shipping and produce pollutant-free power. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view from the Three Gorges dam over the Yangtze River in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. The dam more
A view from the Three Gorges dam over the Yangtze River in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. The dam has a total capacity of 22.5 GW, equivalent to burning 50 million tonnes of coal, according to the Three Gorges' Project State Assessment Report. The dam cost China more than $50 billion and displaced 1.4 million people while another 100,000 people may be moved from Hubei and the southwestern municipality of Chongqing in the next three to five years due to geological risks an official said in April. The number of geological disasters has risen 70 percent since the reservoir reached its maximum height of 175 metres, he said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man uses his mobile phone as he sits near a shipyard in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170kmmore
A man uses his mobile phone as he sits near a shipyard in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, in Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A labourer walks at a construction site where houses will be raised for people who will be relocated in Badmore
A labourer walks at a construction site where houses will be raised for people who will be relocated in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A cruise ship sails on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei pmore
A cruise ship sails on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ma Tianxin stands next to a cracked wall in his house after a landslide near Badong, on the banks of the Yamore
Ma Tianxin stands next to a cracked wall in his house after a landslide near Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman walks pass a building under demolition at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo,more
A woman walks pass a building under demolition at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Residents wait for a ferry on the docks of Badong city, on the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Thrmore
Residents wait for a ferry on the docks of Badong city, on the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People look at the Yangtze River as they stand on a bridge in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three more
People look at the Yangtze River as they stand on a bridge in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A fisherman walks with his catch on the banks of the Yangtze River, near the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hmore
A fisherman walks with his catch on the banks of the Yangtze River, near the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman looks at the Yangtze River as she stands onboard a boat near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Thremore
A woman looks at the Yangtze River as she stands onboard a boat near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People stand on the banks of the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam imore
People stand on the banks of the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks down the stairs to the ferry dock in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 milesmore
A man walks down the stairs to the ferry dock in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of the outskirts of Badong city, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three more
A view of the outskirts of Badong city, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman stands near a poster of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at her gas station office near Badong, 100more
A woman stands near a poster of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at her gas station office near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of the Yangtze river from a building under demotion at a residential area which will be relocated, imore
A view of the Yangtze river from a building under demotion at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man stands on the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man stands on the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man stands at the window of a high rise apartment in downtown Shanghai August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos more
A man stands at the window of a high rise apartment in downtown Shanghai August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of Badong city on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubemore
A view of Badong city on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man fishes at the Yangtze River near the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REmore
A man fishes at the Yangtze River near the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man stands next to the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria more
A man stands next to the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Residents dance at a square next to the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorgemore
Residents dance at a square next to the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman sits on a bridge over the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam more
A woman sits on a bridge over the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man washes his hands next to a ship in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) frommore
A man washes his hands next to a ship in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A labourer works at a construction site to raise houses for people who will be relocated in Badong, on the more
A labourer works at a construction site to raise houses for people who will be relocated in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A building under demotion is seen at an residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong citymore
A building under demotion is seen at an residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks with his son on a bridge over the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Threemore
A man walks with his son on a bridge over the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ducks are seen at a shipyard area on the Yangtze River in Fengjie, Chongqing province, 170km (105 miles) frmore
Ducks are seen at a shipyard area on the Yangtze River in Fengjie, Chongqing province, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province in this August 7, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files
A ship sails on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei provincemore
A ship sails on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ships sail on the Yangtze River in Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province Augmore
Ships sail on the Yangtze River in Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Twisted reinforcing bars from a building under demotion are seen at a residential area which will be relocamore
Twisted reinforcing bars from a building under demotion are seen at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy stands inside a cracked house after a landslide near Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100kmmore
A boy stands inside a cracked house after a landslide near Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A family sits near a shipyard in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Thrmore
A family sits near a shipyard in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A farmer stands under high voltage power lines at a suburban area of Shanghai August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Camore
A farmer stands under high voltage power lines at a suburban area of Shanghai August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
下一个
Life in Florida
As the Republican convention heads to Tampa, a look at life in the pivotal election swing state of Florida.
Mountain haying
Swiss farmers head to the mountains for some wild haying.
Longest lived women: Hong Kong
Hong Kong women are now the longest-lived women in the world, overtaking a record formerly held by Japan.
Failed Cuba-to-Florida swim
Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad was plucked from the Florida Straits after giving up on her fourth and likely final attempt to make the swim from Cuba...
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.